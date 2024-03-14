Disney+ Home Page Offers Taylor Swift-Inspired Collections with Launch of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)”

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) made its much anticipated debut on Disney+ tonight and it has taken over the streaming service, though perhaps not exactly how we expected. The Disney+ home page is currently offering Swift-inspired collections.
- First off, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) is of course the first content featured on the banner at the top of the page.
- Beyond that though, users will find the typical “New to Disney+” and “Continue Watching” sections.
- After those, there are nine new collections inspired by the titles of Swift’s albums.
- They even feature a “(Disney’s Version)” subtitle as well.
- The nine collections are:
- Fearless (Disney’s Version)
- Speak Now (Disney’s Version)
- Red (Disney’s Version)
- 1989 (Disney’s Version)
- Reputation (Disney’s Version)
- Lover (Disney’s Version)
- Folklore (Disney’s Version)
- Evermore (Disney’s Version)
- Midnights (Disney’s Version)
- As you can see, these collections are cleverly curated to include content that matches the title of each corresponding album.
- The concert film from the 14-time GRAMMY-winning artist in its entirety for the first time, which includes the song “cardigan” and four additional acoustic songs, debuted exclusively on Disney+ tonight.
- The history-making, cinematic experience, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour directed by Sam Wrench, grossed more than $260 million worldwide at the global box office, making it the top selling concert film of all-time.
- Meanwhile, Taylor’s Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions is also currently streaming on Disney+.