Disney+ Home Page Offers Taylor Swift-Inspired Collections with Launch of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)”

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) made its much anticipated debut on Disney+ tonight and it has taken over the streaming service, though perhaps not exactly how we expected. The Disney+ home page is currently offering Swift-inspired collections.

  • First off, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) is of course the first content featured on the banner at the top of the page.

  • Beyond that though, users will find the typical “New to Disney+” and “Continue Watching” sections.
  • After those, there are nine new collections inspired by the titles of Swift’s albums.
  • They even feature a “(Disney’s Version)” subtitle as well.
  • The nine collections are:
    • Fearless (Disney’s Version)
    • Speak Now (Disney’s Version)
    • Red (Disney’s Version)
    • 1989 (Disney’s Version)
    • Reputation (Disney’s Version)
    • Lover (Disney’s Version)
    • Folklore (Disney’s Version)
    • Evermore (Disney’s Version)
    • Midnights (Disney’s Version)

  • As you can see, these collections are cleverly curated to include content that matches the title of each corresponding album.
  • The concert film from the 14-time GRAMMY-winning artist in its entirety for the first time, which includes the song “cardigan” and four additional acoustic songs, debuted exclusively on Disney+ tonight.
  • The history-making, cinematic experience, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour directed by Sam Wrench, grossed more than $260 million worldwide at the global box office, making it the top selling concert film of all-time.
  • Meanwhile, Taylor’s Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions is also currently streaming on Disney+.
