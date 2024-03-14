Disney+ Home Page Offers Taylor Swift-Inspired Collections with Launch of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)”

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) made its much anticipated debut on Disney+ tonight and it has taken over the streaming service, though perhaps not exactly how we expected. The Disney+ home page is currently offering Swift-inspired collections.

First off, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) is of course the first content featured on the banner at the top of the page.

Beyond that though, users will find the typical “New to Disney+” and “Continue Watching” sections.

After those, there are nine new collections inspired by the titles of Swift’s albums.

They even feature a “(Disney’s Version)” subtitle as well.

The nine collections are: Fearless (Disney’s Version) Speak Now (Disney’s Version) Red (Disney’s Version) 1989 (Disney’s Version) Reputation (Disney’s Version) Lover (Disney’s Version) Folklore (Disney’s Version) Evermore (Disney’s Version) Midnights (Disney’s Version)

