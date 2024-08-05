“It Was Never a Conversation” — “Deadpool & Wolverine” Director Shawn Levy Speaks Out on Taylor Swift’s Rumored Cameo as Dazzler

Marvel’s new blockbuster was stacked with star-studded cameos. However, one rumored appearance never came to be.

director Shawn Levy has finally spoken out about Taylor Swift’s rumored appearance as Dazzler in the R-rated MCU film. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he shared that the rumors were “so very loud.” He continued “I definitely had moments where I was worried I would disappoint people when they realized Taylor as Dazzler was not in the movie, but there’s no controlling the internet and rumors spread like wildfire.”

In regards to whether Swift was to make an appearance, Levi cleared up the rumors stating “It was never a conversation. It was never even a seed of a discussion. Obviously, Ryan and Blake, and myself, to a far lesser extent, have our own relationships in real life with Taylor. But, yeah, those rumors were loud and slightly baffling, but nothing I said or did was going to make them quiet down until this movie came out.”

Many fans believed that the mega pop star would return to the big screen as the superhero. Dazzler, who is also a pop star, is a mutant capable of turning sound vibrations into light and energy beams.

Last month, Deapool actor Ryan Reynolds confirmed that Swift would not be in the film. However, he told E! News “I always do say that if anyone ever were to take over the role of Deadpool, actually Taylor would be very good. Because that’s a superpower that I don’t know that she shows everyone too often: She’s one of the funniest people I’ve ever met.”

You can see a screenshot of the Instagram story below:

