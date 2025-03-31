Fresh From the Kettle! The Popcorn Bucket Ornament Collection Arrives at Disney Store

We're bursting with excitement for this "micro wave" of popcorn themed ornaments inspired by the essential Parks collectibles.

The holiday season is still a way off, but that isn’t stopping Disney Store from introducing the newest ornament collection. This year, Disney fans will have the opportunity to decorate their homes (and Christmas trees) with the Popcorn Bucket Ornament Collection!

Disney fans looking for a fun way to spruce up their homes for the holidays (or all year round) will love the latest assortment of ornaments to debut at Disney Store. The theme for 2025 is Popcorn Buckets!

No, we’re not kidding! A few weeks ago Disney Store teased the Popcorn Bucket Ornament Collection on their coming soon page and we eagerly posted about the upcoming arrivals. Now the day is here and there are 5 delightful popcorn bucket miniatures to acquire!

Our favorite design of the collection is inspired by Cinderella’s iconic pumpkin carriage. The ornament borrows from the 2023 bucket release at Walt Disney World as part of the Disney100 celebration. While the color scheme is different the rest of the ornament is identical to the OG bucket.

Other designs include: R2-D2 (Star Wars) Little Green Men ( Toy Story ) Mickey Mouse Balloon Elliott Light-Up Float ( Pete’s Dragon ; Main Street Electrical Parade)

The Popcorn Bucket Ornament Collection is available now at Disney Store

