TV Recap: "Will Trent" Infiltrates a Cult in His Most Personal Case Yet

Will Trent is in the middle of what feels like a three-part episode. Following last week’s installment, where a child died as the direct result of Will’s gun, this week’s episode finds Will forced to live with himself as a new case connects him to a wellness retreat. Let’s recap this cliffhanger.

Season 3, Episode 12 - “You’re the Worst Person In the World" - Written by Laura Snow

Two women, Jade (Katy Wilson) and Aster (Dana Elaine), run out of the woods looking distressed. Jade seems unwell as Aster helps her into a truck. Getting in the driver’s seat, Aster struggles to get the car to start, promising to get her friend help. But it won’t come. A rifle shoots through the back window, hitting Jade in the back of the head.

Will Trent (Ramón Rodríguez) reluctantly endures a state-mandated psychological visit with Dr. Martin (Gray Hawk), getting angry at the therapist when he tries to have him tie his emotions to a color on his “feel wheel." Will leaves the appointment early, finding that his boss, Amanda Wagner (Sonja Sohn), is having her car detailed outside the clinic to make sure Will stays. Will tells her the only thing that will help him move on is being taken off desk duty so he can dive back into work. She rejects his request.

Eduardo, Will’s AI phone assistant, reads him old open cases at his desk. Marion Alba (Gina Rodriguez) enters his office to try to cheer him up, offering to take him to a movie. She seems hurt when Will shuts her proposal down, not letting her be there for him the way she let him be there for her.

“We’re stuck together," Faith Mitchell (Iantha Richardson) tells Will after Amanda rejects her request for a new partner. Amanda also knows something is going on between them and is determined to find out what their fight is about.

Angie Polaski (Erika Christensen) and Michael Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin) respond to a call about a truck with broken windows and two unconscious people inside that rolled gently into a front yard, hitting a tree. The license plates were removed, and the VIN was scratched off. The driver is deceased, but the passenger has a pulse.

A short time later, Angie finds Will on the floor of his office listening to Eduardo. She lies next to him for a moment, reminding him that they’ve been through many lows in life and have always ended up back on their feet. "It’s gonna get better," she encourages him. Angie gets up when Ormewood arrives, and they visit Faith’s office across from Will’s to tell her about their case. The driver’s identity was discovered thanks to her knee replacement medical record. The survivor, Jade, is a Kindergarten teacher in a coma. Will perks up when he overhears that Asther had a tapeworm, but he seems unable to remember why that seemed relevant.

Angie goes to the hospital to meet Jade’s sister, Sydney (Stefanie Butler), who says she had an estranged relationship with her sibling. Jade had been trying to get pregnant through IVF and kept having miscarriages, which caused her to withdraw. One day, Sydney received a cold letter from Jade saying she no longer wanted to have a relationship with her sister.

During a lunch date with Dr. Seth McDale (Scott Foley), we overhear that Angie and her new beau haven’t been intimate yet. Their date is awkwardly crashed by Ormewood, Faith, and Will, who hadn’t met Seth yet. Things seem awkward when Will learns that Angie is dating someone. Ormewood has discovered the owner of the truck, who is deceased. Faith found more information about Aster, who got divorced after the death of her son. Her ex-husband received a cold letter just like the one Jade sent to Sydney. Will remembered why tapeworms seemed relevant, and Seth shares that Jade had a tapeworm, which also shocks Ormewood, because the owner of the truck did, too. Faith and Ormewood leave to look into Dermot, the truck’s owner, and Will takes his exit, too.

For a moment, Will seems to have let Marion cheer him up. We see them on his couch, happy and cozy after a batting cage date. But it’s quickly revealed to be in Will’s head as the event quickly shifts to Marco (Tony Aparicio), the boy Will shot. Will can’t shake the imagery of the dying boy. We see Will go into his bathroom’s medicine cabinet, take something, and break down, crying on the floor.

Unable to sleep, Will keeps digging into the case. With Eduardo’s help, he discovers that Aster, Jade, and Dermot all had charges on their bank statements to a wellness group called Olas Collective.

The next morning, Faith meets with Marion, asking her to release Will’s C.I. (Confidential Informant, Faith’s son, Jeremy). Marion doesn’t know their identity and says Faith shouldn’t either. Marion tells Faith that even asking for this is illegal, and that if she were to release them, they would be prosecuted for a felony.

Angie and Ormewood meet with Dermot’s old friend, Kyle (Gunner Willis), who says Dermot was upset after a breakup and sought help at a wellness retreat. One day, Dermot sent Kyle a letter saying he didn’t want to be friends with him anymore. But shortly before Dermot died, allegedly drowning while swimming drunk in a lake in the middle of winter, Kayle received a frantic call from Dermot who thought the phone was being bugged.

Will goes to Olas Collective, being greeted by a face familiar from the website, it’s founder, Rain Woods (Robin Weigert). Will uses an alias, Bill Morales, and is invited to a group session. Will watches as a man named Quincy (Anthony S. Goolsby) pours his heart out to the group about his son, who found his dad’s gun and shot himself. Will is touched by the way Rain comforts him, not by saying things will be ok, but by echoing Quincy’s feeling that he’s the worst person in the world. "Sometimes you just need to be where you are and that’s ok," she tells him, likening people to instruments in an orchestra seeking inner harmony. “Your trauma doesn’t define you, you define your trauma." She offers Quincy a spot in their exclusive wellness retreat.

Back in the GBI Conference Room, Faith tells Will that she is taking over handling Jeremy. Will wants to help fix this, thinking he can use his past with Rafael Wexford to help Jeremy get through this. But their conversation is paused as Angie, Ormewood, and Amanda enter. Will tells them about Olas Collective, but doesn’t share that he went there. Through property records, he discovered that the organization owns four plots of land, one of which was near the scene of Aster’s death. Faith, Angie, and Ormewood decide to go check it out.

Entering the 40-acre wooded property, Faith, Angie, and Ormewood come to a clearing with beehive boxes. Someone begins to fire at them through the trees. Angie and Faith help cover Ormewood as he proceeds to the shooter, finding a teenage girl named Finn (Laila Pruitt), who is brought to the APD. The gun is examined and determined not to be the one that killed Aster. Rain arrives, with a baby in a sling, to pick up Finn, and she is brought to an interrogation room.

Amanda joins the interrogation, with Rain breastfeeding the baby while talking about caring for kids whose parents are unfit. Amanda shows her a picture of Aster and Rain claims to not know who she is. When Amanda reveals that they know Aster was an Olas Collective client, Rain says additional questions will have to go through her lawyer.

Back in the conference room, Amanda is frustrated that Rain has 13 minors in her care. Scott stops by to see Angie, telling her that Jade’s infection turned out to be the result of retained placental tissue, indicating that she recently gave birth. Angie and Faith think Rain’s baby belongs to Jade. Ormewood asks how Rain could’ve been breastfeeding the baby if it wasn’t her own, and Seth offers several scenarios under which that would have been possible. Will comes clean about his visit to Olas Collective, sharing that he can infiltrate if Amanda allows it.

That night, Will goes out to dinner with Marion, informing her that he’s about to go undercover. She shares her concerns and tells Will she loves him. He doesn’t say it back, but instead apologizes for not showing up for her the way she deserves. Marion suggests they take a break, feeling like she’s being a burden on Will. She tries to tell him that he’s a good person, and rejects the compliment. "I just want to be where I am," he tells her as she leaves.

Amanda gives Will a solar-powered satellite phone and instructions to call her within 48 hours, or she will send in a drone. She wants to know his cover story. “I killed a kid," he tells her, not lying. Amanda begs Will to take care of himself.

Amanda, who always felt a maternal instinct for Will Trent, sits on her couch that night, sad. Sunny (Kyrie McAlpin) comes home and recognizes that Amanda needs some comfort. She brings her guardian a bag of potato chips and sits with her on the couch, watching TV. Amanda tells Sunny she’s glad to have her there.

That night, Angie shows up at Seth’s door. She had a bad day and went to a meeting, which didn’t help. She thinks sex might. They start making out on Seth’s porch.

Will sits on the stage at Olas Collective, telling a slightly altered story of how he killed a kid - texting while driving. Just like Quincy, Rain comes to comfort Will and offers him a spot on the retreat.

It’s a dark night as Will and other Olas Collective members are loaded onto a bus. Gabriel (Tyler Buckingham) confiscates Will’s cellphone for this “unplugged intensive." Once seated, a woman named Franny (Alyssa Michele) puts Will’s blindfold on so he can’t see where they’re heading.

Songs Featured in This Episode:

Next Episode: “One of Us Now" - Airing Tuesday, April 8th, at 8/7c on ABC

Will digs deeper into Olas Collective, reporting shocking truths to Amanda. Meanwhile, the APD closes in on the cult’s leaders, setting the stage for a showdown that could turn everything upside down.