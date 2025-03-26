Four New and Returning Ticket, Dining and Hotel Deals Can Help Guests Save This Summer at Walt Disney World

From 50% off kids tickets to the return of the Free Dining Plan, there’s lots of ways to save on a trip to Walt Disney World this summer.

Would you believe that of the four seasons, summer includes Walt Disney World’s lowest-price dates? Disney has shared some new ways that guests can save with four new deals.

What’s Happening:

Families can save on a trip to the Walt Disney World Resort this summer with four different special deals, including: 50% Off on Kids Tickets: You can purchase a 3-day or longer kids (ages 3-9) standard ticket for 50% off. This deal is available for visits beginning May 27th through September 20th, 2025. 3-Day, 3-Park Ticket: Get a 3-day, 3-park ticket starting at $89 per day ($267 total, plus tax) for visits starting on April 6th through September 22nd, 2025. This ticket is for admission to EPCOT Disney’s Hollywood Studios Animal Kingdom Magic Kingdom Free Dining Plan Deal Returns: Back by popular demand, you can get a free dining plan with the purchase of a non-discounted 4-night, 4-day (or longer) package that includes a room at select Disney Resort hotels and a ticket with a Park Hopper option. This offer is for visits on select dates from June 29th through December 22nd, 2025. Disney Resort Room Deals: Save up to 30% on select Disney Resort hotel rooms when you stay longer for visits beginning August 1st through October 11th, 2025. Special deals on rooms are also available for Florida Residents and Annual Passholders.

More information on these deals will be shared tomorrow, March 27th, and that’s also when you’ll be able to to book them.

