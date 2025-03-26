Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin Closing in August to Add Updated Blasters, Targets and Vehicles
A brand-new scene will also be added to the beginning of the ride, featuring the robot Buddy.
Almost 30 years after first opening, Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin at the Magic Kingdom will finally be receiving an update with new blasters, interactive targets and a brand new scene.
What’s Happening:
- Calling all Space Rangers! Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin at the Magic Kingdom will finally be receiving some updates to modernize the attraction.
- At the beginning of the ride, guests will be greeted by Buddy, an all-new character seen in the concept art above. This friendly robot was created by Walt Disney Imagineering and Pixar Animation Studios to play a key role on the Star Command team.
- As a support-bot, Buddy makes sure departing Space Rangers are fully prepared for their mission, enthusiastically providing encouragement, final system checks on their Star Cruisers and a chance to hone their blaster aim.
- The attraction’s ride vehicles will be updated with a new design inspired by the colors of Buzz Lightyear and Star Command. Each enhanced vehicle will also now come equipped with video monitors that provide real-time scoring updates and other exciting features.
- Perhaps most exciting is the addition of handheld blasters – like in all the other Buzz Lightyear shooting attractions – which will allow for better aim.
- These enhanced blasters will now include an always-on laser and come in two different colors per star cruiser, in addition to new lighting, sound and vibration effects, so players know where they’re aiming throughout the mission.
- Lastly, the static Z targets found in the attraction today will be upgraded with new technology that will allow them to react and light up when hit.
- As you can see, Imagineers recently had the chance to test some of this new technology before they install it for real within the attraction.
- Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin will close to install these new additions in August and is set to reopen next year.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Disney is bringing new limited-time experiences perfect for the youngest kids in the family to both Magic Kingdom and EPCOT.
- Additional kid-friendly activities are also coming to select Walt Disney World Resort Hotels this summer.
- Looking to save money on your trip? Walt Disney World is rolling out some new offers — including a Free Dining deal.
- Opening dates for two new Disney’s Hollywood Studios entertainment offerings have been revealed.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com