Kid Zones Featuring Stitch, Goofy and More Coming to Magic Kingdom and EPCOT This Summer
Kid-friendly fun is coming to Storybook Circus, Tomorrowland and CommuniCore Hall.
Some extra family family fun is coming to two parks at the Walt Disney World Resort this summer.
What’s Happening:
- New limited-time experiences perfect for the youngest kids in the family are coming to the Magic Kingdom and EPCOT this summer.
- From May 27th through September 1st, 2025, guests can enjoy pop-up entertainment offerings, games, music, dancing and other adventures to help your little ones make those core Disney memories.
- At the Magic Kingdom, kid zones with added fun will be found in Storybook Circus and Tomorrowland, where guests will get to have fun with Stitch.
- Once the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival concludes, families with young kids will be able to cool down while enjoying the ultimate game party and play space featuring none other than Goofy as he takes over CommuniCore Hall.
- A selection of characters will also be out in the parks earlier than normal for Disney Resort hotel guests during their daily early theme park entry period.
- More details on the summer fun coming to Walt Disney World will be shared soon.
