Disney's Hollywood Studios Set to Open Two New Live Shows in May
The Little Mermaid and Disney's Villains will be taking the stage, bringing more shows back to the park.
Walt Disney World has just announced the premiere dates for two highly anticipated live entertainment offerings at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
What’s Happening:
- Amidst delays and surprise announcements, Disney’s Hollywood Studios will debut two new shows on Memorial Day weekend.
- The Little Mermaid - A Musical Adventure replaces the long-running Voyage of the Little Mermaid with an all-new retelling of the classic animated film. Through live performers and puppeteers, Ariel’s story is set to come to life in state-of-the-art fashion.
- Over on Sunset Blvd, Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After will also debut at the Sunset Showcase (former home to Lightning McQueen Racing Academy), bringing multiple villains’ evil ways to the stage through song, dance, and wicked effects.
- These two shows reopening will also drastically add to the park’s capacity, with two theater style shows able to hold numerous guests (and cool them down via A/C).
- Recently, Disney shared a look at both the new puppets coming to The Little Mermaid - A Musical Adventure and the digital artwork being created for Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After.
- Both of these shows will debut on May 27th, bringing Disney’s Hollywood Studios back to its roots of incredible live shows.
