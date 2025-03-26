Disney-Themed Activities for Young Guests Coming to Select Walt Disney World Hotels This Summer
Four different Walt Disney World hotels will be offering something extra for their youngest guests this summer.
Guests staying at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels this summer will be able to enjoy even more family fun!
What’s Happening:
- Guests staying at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, Disney’s Pop Century Resort, Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort and Disney’s Wilderness Lodge this summer will be able to enjoy even more Disney-themed activities designed for families with kids.
- These activities will include character visits with set appearance times to help you plan your day and an expanded itinerary of things to do with your family throughout your stay at these four resorts.
- Across all resorts, other activities will continue to be available, such as Disney movie nights, in addition to perks like complimentary transportation around Walt Disney World.
- More details on just what these new kid-friendly activities will be are sure to arrive within the coming weeks.
