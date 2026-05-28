Map of the Magic: Disney Shares Character-Filled Map and Concept Art of The Magic of Disney Animation

The attraction is expected to debut in late summer 2026.

Disney has shared a new look at what fans will find inside The Magic of Disney Animation, showcasing a highly stylized map of the experience.

What’s Happening:

The iconic Sorcerer hat is returning to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, as Walt Disney World gets ready to debut The Magic of Disney Animation.

The new experience, located in the newly reopened Walt Disney Studios Courtyard, will invite guests of all ages to explore their favorite Disney animated stories through meet and greets, entertainment, and plenty of interactive fun.

And, today, Disney shared a first look at a map of the inside of the attraction!

Highly stylized, fans can plan out their adventures with a look at the attraction’s distinct areas.

Plus, Disney also shared new concept artwork for the Drawn to Wonderland play experience.

Let’s take a look at each of the immersive new areas.

Once Upon a Studio Theater

Enjoy a special showing of "Once Upon a Studio" as you join Mickey Mouse and other beloved characters through Disney’s over 100-year history.

Drawn to Wonderland

Imagined for children 6 months to 5 years old, Drawn to Wonderland invites small guests to wonder and wander through this Mary Blair inspired playground.

Off the Page!

Meet some of your favorite Disney animated characters as they jump “off the page” into the new attraction. Characters you may spot include Mulan, Rapunzel, Chip n’ Dale, Donald and Daisy, Goofy, and Stitch. You’ll also find plenty to explore beyond meet and greets in this highly immersive celebration of the animation process.

Olaf Draws

Join Olaf and pre-recorded clips of Disney Animation artists as you learn step-by-step how to draw fan-favorite characters. Possible classes include:

Mickey Mouse , with Dan Abraham, director (Once Upon A Studio, Baymax!)

, with Dan Abraham, director (Once Upon A Studio, Baymax!) Minnie Mouse , with Hyun Min Lee, animator (Frozen 2, The Princess and the Frog)

, with Hyun Min Lee, animator (Frozen 2, The Princess and the Frog) Donald Duck , with Austin Traylor, animator (Once Upon A Studio, Moana 2)

, with Austin Traylor, animator (Once Upon A Studio, Moana 2) Genie , with Eric Goldberg, animator (Aladdin, Hercules)

, with Eric Goldberg, animator (Aladdin, Hercules) Moana , with Samantha Vilfort, story artist (Encanto, Zootopia 2)

, with Samantha Vilfort, story artist (Encanto, Zootopia 2) Stitch , with Fawn Veerasunthorn, director and head of story (Wish, Raya and the Last Dragon)

, with Fawn Veerasunthorn, director and head of story (Wish, Raya and the Last Dragon) Olaf , with Trent Correy, director (Once Upon A Studio, Frozen 3)

, with Trent Correy, director (Once Upon A Studio, Frozen 3) Ursula , with Michael Woodside, animator (Big Hero 6, Encanto)

, with Michael Woodside, animator (Big Hero 6, Encanto) Judy Hopps & Nick Wilde, with Byron Howard, director (Zootopia, Zootopia 2)

The Magic of Disney Animation is set to open late summer 2026! Keep an eye out on Laughing Place for more information.

For those looking to draw the perfect Walt Disney World vacation, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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