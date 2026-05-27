Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Reveals “Summer Story Worth Telling” Campaign with Big Savings and Seasonal Fun

Guests can enjoy summer discounts, concerts, beach movies, food events, and Disney perks all season long at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort.

Summer vacations at Walt Disney World are about more than just rides and fireworks. They’re about the stories families create together from poolside laughs, to late-night snacks after a day in the parks, and those little moments that become lifelong memories. This summer, the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort is leaning fully into that idea with its new “Summer Story Worth Telling” campaign, packed with special savings, themed events, live entertainment, and seasonal experiences designed to make every stay feel unforgettable.

What’s Happening:

Located in the heart of Walt Disney World Resort between EPCOT and Disney's Hollywood Studios, the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin is offering guests multiple ways to save this summer while still enjoying premium Disney Resort benefits.

Annual Passholders can save up to 30% on stays, while Florida residents can also take advantage of savings up to 30%.

Teachers and school personnel celebrating summer break can unlock up to 25% off select stays, making the resort an appealing option for educators looking to recharge after the school year.

But the real magic this summer goes beyond the room discounts. The resort is transforming the entire property into a seasonal celebration filled with activities, entertainment, and limited-time offerings spread throughout the summer months. Memorial Day weekend officially kicks off the festivities with daily live DJs, carnival games, balloon artists, and family entertainment around the resort.

June brings nightly Movies on the Beach, daily s’mores gatherings by the shore, rotating drink specials, and fun food-themed celebrations. Families visiting on June 7 can celebrate National Chocolate Ice Cream Day with complimentary scoops for kids, while onion ring fans visiting June 22 can grab free onion rings in honor of National Onion Ring Day.

Sports fans will also find plenty to enjoy this summer. From June 11 through July 19, the resort will feature all-day coverage of the major soccer tournament happening in South Florida, complete with themed activities, specialty cocktails, and game-day food offerings. Guests arriving via the Brightline train can also take advantage of a “Match to Magic” offer that includes a $25 hotel credit per night.

July introduces an all-new Summer Concert Series running through the end of August. The series will feature live music performances, themed food trucks, specialty beverages, and seasonal celebrations, including an America’s 250th Birthday Party over Fourth of July weekend where guests can enjoy complimentary cake slices.

The summer fun continues through August with additional concerts, rotating specialty food offerings like empanadas and elote, and complimentary ice cream for kids throughout the month.

Of course, one of the biggest draws of staying at the Swan and Dolphin remains its location and amenities. Guests have access to six pools, 23 dining and lounge locations, nearby golf, three fitness centers, and Disney transportation options. The resort also includes Disney perks like Early Theme Park Entry and Extended Evening Hours on select nights for eligible guests.

Visitors can also easily walk or take a Friendship Boat directly to both EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, making it one of the most convenient locations for guests planning long park days.

The resort has also launched a digital Sizzlin’ Summer Guidebook to help guests navigate all the seasonal activities happening throughout the property during their stay.

For families, couples, Disney fans, and even locals looking for a summer staycation, the Swan and Dolphin is positioning itself as a destination where the hotel experience becomes just as memorable as the parks themselves.

More Walt Disney World Resort News: