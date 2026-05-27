Photos: Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Modifies Pre-Show Exit to Help Reduce Bottlenecks
Frequent riders of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT will likely be aware of the typical rush to exit the final pre-show room and the bottleneck that it creates. In order to try and mitigate this issue, Disney is testing out a new procedure.
Now, as guests exit the final pre-show room and head toward the loading area, guests will notice three stanchions dividing the exiting area. These ropes prolong the division a little longer, funneling guests a little further into the room.
When this new procedure started testing, cast members would hold guests in each of the three rows and release them one at a time. When we visited today, they were not doing this part of the process. However, as everything seems to be in flux, this could change at any time.
Enjoy the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind pre-show for yourself in the video below.
More Walt Disney World News:
- The Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort has officially been named a Walt Disney World Gateway Hotel.
- A wide variety of Muppets merchandise, both Rock 'n' Roller Coaster and otherwise, can now be found at Once Upon a Time at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
- The time has finally come! Bluey and Bingo (from the immensely popular series Bluey) have arrived at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
- As part of the Cool Kids’ Summer festivities, Toy Story characters have taken over The Diamond Horseshoe for a lively western-themed party.