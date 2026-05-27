Photos: Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Modifies Pre-Show Exit to Help Reduce Bottlenecks

Minor changes to guest flow at the popular EPCOT attraction have been made to help with bottlenecks.

Frequent riders of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT will likely be aware of the typical rush to exit the final pre-show room and the bottleneck that it creates. In order to try and mitigate this issue, Disney is testing out a new procedure.

Now, as guests exit the final pre-show room and head toward the loading area, guests will notice three stanchions dividing the exiting area. These ropes prolong the division a little longer, funneling guests a little further into the room.

When this new procedure started testing, cast members would hold guests in each of the three rows and release them one at a time. When we visited today, they were not doing this part of the process. However, as everything seems to be in flux, this could change at any time.

Enjoy the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind pre-show for yourself in the video below.

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