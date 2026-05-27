Photos: Rock 'n' Roller Coaster and More Muppets Merch Arrives at Once Upon a Time on Sunset Blvd.

You don't have to go all the way to the attraction's gift shop to purchase a wide variety of Muppets goodies.

The Muppets have returned to Disney's Hollywood Studios in a big way with the opening of Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets. That also means a lot of new merchandise – from Rock 'n' Roller Coaster themed items to some more generic Muppets items. In addition to Rock Around the Shop, guests can also find these new items at Once Upon a Time along Sunset Blvd.

From apparel and pins, to stickers and a unique Loungefly bag, Muppet fans are sure to find something they'll adore in this collection. Currently, access to Rock Around the Shop, the attraction's exit gift shop, is only allowed to those riding the attraction. Anyone looking to simply buy merchandise will want to visit Once Upon a Time.

Six different T-Shirts are available, featuring Kermit, Miss Piggy & Gonzo, Scooter, Dr. Bunsen Honeydew & Beaker, Statler & Waldorf, Fozzie, and the Electric Mayhem. Priced regularly at $32.99, you can get two for $29.99.

RSVLTS lovers are in luck, as there's a pretty incredible tee featuring the Electric Mayhem and guest passes for the other Muppets.

The members of the Electric Mayhem feature on a fun black tumbler, featuring the attraction's logo and each member's autograph.

Fans will find additional Muppets shirts, hoodies and more.

Animal and Kermit each get their own shirt, complete with the Disney's Hollywood Studios logo.

A new magnet features Kermit, Miss Piggy, Fozzie, Gonzo and Animal.

Items from the recently released Muppets plush collection can be found here too, including Kermit and Miss Piggy.

Look fabulously stylish with these Kermit the Frog ears.

Celebrate America's 250th birthday with items from the new Sam Eagle themed collection.

More on Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets:

Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets is now officially open at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

A special grand opening ceremony featuring the Electric Mayhem rocking out to some rock classics took place a few days ago.

We also had the chance to cover every inch of the reimagined attraction ahead of its official opening.

Moreover, there are several Easter eggs you'll want to know about.

And, if you're curious about the ride itself, be sure to read my review.