Rock Out in Style: Heaps of Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets Merchandise Revealed

With such a large collection, there's bound to be something for every Muppet fan!

Muppet fans are eating well today! In addition to getting our first look at the new Scooter Audio-Animatronic, Disney has shared a first look at the merchandise created for Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets.

What's Happening:

When Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets opens at Disney's Hollywood Studios on May 26, it will bring with it a brand-new merchandise collection that matches the irreverent, musical, lovable energy of the attraction.

Disney's Hollywood Studios From apparel and pins, to stickers and a unique Loungefly bag, Muppet fans are sure to find something they'll adore in this collection.

Select items from this collection will be available at Rock Around the Shop, the attraction's exit gift shop.

Six different T-Shirts will be available, featuring Kermit, Miss Piggy & Gonzo, Scooter, Dr. Bunsen Honeydew & Beaker, Statler & Waldorf, Fozzie, and the Electric Mayhem.

RSVLTS lovers are in luck, as there's a pretty incredible tee featuring the Electric Mayhem and guest passes for the other Muppets.

A simple mesh hat featuring the attraction's logo is always ready to keep those stage lights out of your eyes.

Kids can rock out with Animal in this delightfully out-there youth tee.

This women's tee featuring Miss Piggy brings full diva energy and will have you asking surrounding guests, “You lookin’ at Moi?”

Other keepsakes include a license plate magnet, a postcard featuring the attraction poster seen on the building, and series of pins.

Coming Soon:

All of the above items should be available when the attraction opens on May 26, but Disney has also teased a few other pieces that will follow in the near future.

A Loungefly guitar bag featuring some iconic Muppets along the strap is definitely stylish, but perhaps not the most useful style of bag.

A sticker set features your favorite Muppets – Kermit, Miss Piggy, Fozzy Bear, Statler and Waldorf, Animal playing the drums and a Rockin’ Muppets license plate is also coming soon.

You'll even be able to get your hands on The Muppets drumsticks, inspired by the irascible Animal.

More on Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets:

Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets is officially set to open on May 26 at Disney's Hollywood Studios, proceeded by Annual Passholder and DVC Member previews.

The much-anticipated song list for the attraction was recently announced, featuring such hits as: "Song 2" – The Electric Mayhem "Born To Be Wild" – The Electric Mayhem ft. Camilla the Chicken "Love Rollercoaster" – The Electric Mayhem ft. Jennifer Hudson & Questlove "Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop)" – The Electric Mayhem ft. Def Leppard "Walking on Sunshine" – The Electric Mayhem ft. Kelly Clarkson

The queue for the attraction will also feature celebrity cameos from the likes of Awkwafina, John Stamos, Neil Patrick Harris, Yvette Nicole Brown, “Weird Al” Yankovic and more!

Get a first look at Scooter and the penguins in the new pre-show, as well as the attraction's new on-ride photos.

Check out our recent post covering the announcements for more on what to expect with the reimagined attraction.