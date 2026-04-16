Set List, Opening Date, and Celeb Cameos Revealed for Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets
You don't have too long to wait!
As promised, this morning, Disney revealed more songs from the Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets set list — as well as an opening date!
What's Happening:
- Walt Disney World has been teasing details about the upcoming Muppets takeover of Rock 'n' Roller Coaster.
- First, we learned that an Electric Mayhem cover of Blur's Song 2 would be featured in the attraction, followed by yesterday's reveal that the band and Camilla the Chicken would perform Steppenwolf's "Born to Be Wild."
- Now, we know three other songs you'll hear on the ride, including some familiar guests.
- Here's the list:
- "Song 2" – The Electric Mayhem
- "Born To Be Wild" – The Electric Mayhem ft. Camilla the Chicken
- "Love Rollercoaster" – The Electric Mayhem ft. Jennifer Hudson & Questlove
- "Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop)" – The Electric Mayhem ft. Def Leppard
- "Walking on Sunshine" – The Electric Mayhem ft. Kelly Clarkson
- This confirms some theories we had about the teaser image, such as the "Original Idol" sticker representing Kelly Clarkson, the sticker with roots hinting at Questlove of The Roots, and the leopard print denoting Def Leppard.
- However, the LK pick (which we assumed was for Lenny Kravitz) remains a mystery... unless there's more info to drop.
- Speaking of more info, we also have an official opening date for Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets: May 26.
- In the meantime, you can check out this fun video showing how the Electric Mayhem got some of the guests musicians on board:
Celebrity Cameos and More:
- In addition to all of that, we also learned that some celebrity cameos might be spotted throughout the queue for the ride.
- This list includes some high-profile Disney fans.
- Here's who to look for:
- Awkwafina
- Danny Trejo
- Darren Criss
- John Stamos
- Neil Patrick Harris
- Travis Barker
- Yvette Nicole Brown
- Wayne Brady
- “Weird Al” Yankovic
- Speaking of the queue, we also got a better look at some of the posters that will celebrate members of the Electric Mayhem and more.
- You'll also notice the G Force Records logo, which is the same label used in the Aerosmith version of the ride.
- We got a preview of these posters during our New York listening party, but here they are in their HD glory:
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