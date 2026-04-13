Photos: Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem Posters Previewed for Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets

New character posters revealed at a Rockefeller Center event will be featured throughout the attraction’s queue.

As we already know, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster is getting a Muppet-sized upgrade, and some of the mayhem starts before you even step on the ride. At a special listening party held today at Rough Trade Records, we were treated to a first look at brand-new character posters that will be found in the queue for Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets. The posters feature Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, and they’re bringing rock star energy to the upcoming re-theme of the attraction.

Each poster spotlights a member of the iconic Muppet band with bold, personality-packed taglines that look like they’d be displayed at a real-life concert tour.

Animal leads the charge with the chaotic and perfectly on-brand “Drums! Drums! Drums!”, while Janice keeps it cool with her laid-back “Like, Fer Sure!” vibe.

Frontman Dr. Teeth steps into the spotlight with “The Doctor Will See You Now,” a nod to his larger-than-life stage presence.

The rest of the band rounds out the lineup with equally memorable moments: Floyd Pepper declares “Reporting For Duty,” Lips brings the brass with “Horns 24/7,” and Zoot delivers a perfectly spaced-out “Wait, What?” that Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem fans will instantly recognize as peak Zoot energy.

But these aren’t just any old designs, they’re part of the attraction experience. The posters will be featured throughout the queue of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets, giving guests a chance to feel like they’re stepping backstage at an Electric Mayhem gig before blasting off into the ride itself. A clever way to weave storytelling into the queue, setting the tone with The Muppets' humor and personality.

If these posters are any indication, the reimagined attraction is leaning all the way into the band’s chaotic charm, turning the wait in line into part of the show. For fans of the Muppets and G-Force records alike, it’s clear that the Electric Mayhem isn’t just along for the ride… they are the ride.

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