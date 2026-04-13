Can You Picture That?: Tracklist Teased for Muppet Coaster Makeover at Walt Disney World
Fingers crossed for the Muppet version of "Kokomo"...
A new tease from Disney Parks tells us that the tracklist for Rock 'N' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets is just around the corner.
UPDATE 4/13/2026 10:05 AM EDT
- Literally just after making this post, Disney went ahead and revealed one of the songs coming to the coaster, ahead of the April 16 promise.
- The first song, ironically, has been announced to be "Song 2," but this time covered by The Electric Mayhem.
- While the song might not be easily recognizable by title for some, you definitely know it (video below).
What's Happening:
- This morning, the Disney Parks X account has been doing a bit of teasing when it comes to The Muppets and their takeover of Rock 'N' Roller Coaster at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
- First, they shared an image of a crate - like one found on a musical concert tour - with a Kermit sticker, along with the caption "Ready to Rock." While not much could be interpreted from that (though some fans point to musical artists referenced on the crate, like Kelly Clarkson and Lenny Kravitz), outside of a reminder that their ride is scheduled to open later this year, the next post was a bit more clear.
- In a video posted an hour later, Animal appears to be outside of the attraction in front of the iconic guitar facade being handed a note that really excites the Muppet.
- It is supposedly the full track list for Rock 'n' Roller Coaster starring the Muppets, which was promised to be revealed on April 16.
- In the newly-rethemed attraction, The Muppets are taking over G-Force Records and offering guests a VIP tour of the studio. Scooter’s real estate tycoon uncle and owner of the Muppet Theatre, J.P. Grosse helped the gang land their new digs, where they plan to create new Muppet-tastic music.
- Scooter will appear in Audio-Animatronic form in the attraction’s pre-show with a number of Penguin sound engineers. In an attempt to get the band to their dedicated fans, Scooter will need to figure out a way to get the band to their gig on time. With the help of Muppet Labs, their super fast limousine will take guests on a thrilling journey through Hollywood. Featuring the iconic SoCal icons from the original attractions with a Muppet twist, the adventure will be soundtracked by Electric Mayhem’s biggest hits.
- Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster starring The Muppets arrives at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Summer of 2026.
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