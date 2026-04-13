Electric Mayhem Listening Party: Disney Reveals First Track for Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets at New York’s Rough Trade Records

Laughing Place had the chance to attend a special listening party for Electric Mayhem’s cover of “Song 2” by Blur for the upcoming Walt Disney World attraction Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets.

The first single from Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets has officially dropped, and it is a hilariously high-energy surprise. The iconic track “Song 2” by Blur has been reimagined and performed by Electric Mayhem, giving us a first taste of Disney’s reimagined attraction.

Earlier today, Disney hosted an exclusive listening event at Rough Trade Records in Rockefeller Center, where invited guests, including Laughing Place, got an early preview of the ride’s music. The record store was transformed for the occasion, filled with Muppet-themed details. Guests were welcomed by themed attraction artwork, a special event poster, and six additional posters inspired by each member of the Electric Mayhem that will be in the queue.

Inside, each band member had their own mini studio listening station. Attendees could put on headphones and experience the Electric Mayhem’s version of “Song 2,” with a strong spotlight on Animal’s unmistakable vocals, which will likely play a major role in the ride experience.

Beyond the music, the event fully embraced its rock and roll theme. Guests had the chance to dress up, explore the store, and take photos at a themed booth featuring Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets branding.

As the event came to a close, attendees received exclusive merchandise, including a drawstring bag, a commemorative coaster, a poster, and an Animal plush.

This first track is just the beginning. Disney is expected to reveal additional songs throughout the week, building anticipation for the attraction’s debut. Fans can look ahead to experiencing Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets at Walt Disney World later this summer.

For those looking for help planning their next magical vacation, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Walt Disney World vacation needs.

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