Monstropolis Update: Grand Avenue Exteriors Stripped Away at Disney's Hollywood Studios
We scaffolding because we care!
Disney’s Hollywood Studios upcoming Monstropolis land is well underway, with many former Grand Ave building elements now stripped away.
What’s Happening:
- Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World is gearing up to welcome guests to the first ever Monsters, Inc.-themed land!
- Monstropolis takes over the former Grand Avenue area, kicking out the muppets in favor of monsters.
- While the land is being heavily expanded into the park’s parking lot, the buildings of Grand Avenue will be reused in the new area.
- Since our last update, a swarm of scaffolding now decorates the construction site.
- On the former Muppet Theatre, all of the faux brickwork on the structure clock tower has been removed, leaving just the skeleton and clock face left. The new theatre is expected to be called The Glob.
- Across the way, Gonzo’s Royal Flush has also been stripped of its exterior theming, leaving gray concrete visible through the jungle gym of scaffolding that covers much of the land.
- Towards the end of the visible portion of Grand Avenue, there are still some intact exteriors, with some plastic covering for protection during the heavy construction.
- The area’s headlining attraction will be a new coaster themed to Monsters, Inc.’s iconic door scenes.
- In addition to the new roller coaster, the area will receive a theatre makeover, a rethemed PizzeRizzo, and the iconic Harryhausen’s sushi restaurant.
- No opening timeframe has been announced, but fans can expect it to be at least a few years before the new land welcomes guests.
- For those looking to head to Walt Disney World, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
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