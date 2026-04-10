Disney Spotlights Three Sisters Who Work at Walt Disney World to Celebrate National Siblings Day

We're sure there are more siblings who work at the resort than these three ladies.

Did you know that today, April 10, is National Siblings Day? As part of the fun, Disney is shining a spotlight on three sisters who all work at Walt Disney World.

What's Happening:

To commemorate National Siblings Day today, Walt Disney World is shining a light on three of its cast members who each happen to be sisters.

Sisters Kate, Brittany, and Rachel Hackett each grew up visiting the Walt Disney World theme parks with their grandmother, who herself was a seasonal merchandise cast member for 27 years.

Now, each of those sisters also works at Walt Disney World, each in a different area of the resort.

Brittany was the first to get a job at the resort, moving to Florida from New Jersey for school and got a part-time role. One by one, her sisters followed.

Kate works in Food & Beverage at the resort, after recently completing culinary school. Brittany is in Entertainment, working as a scheduling specialist who helps coordinate smooth experiences for performers, attendants, technicians, costuming cast and more.

Rachel works in the Disney Character Events team, bringing favorite Disney characters to events across Walt Disney World, and even off property as well.

Together, the sisters say that working together at Walt Disney World has brought them even closer. When their work paths cross, it's extra special. Recently, all three worked during the same event at Disney's Hollywood Studios, marking the first time in more than six years at Walt Disney World that they've all been part of the same project.

In addition to the siblings, two uncles and an aunt also work at Walt Disney World.

What They're Saying:

Kate: "I've discovered my love for this area, and its helped me move into the next steps of my career."

"I've discovered my love for this area, and its helped me move into the next steps of my career." Brittany: "The cast are my guests. I love supporting them in all the magic they create."

"The cast are my guests. I love supporting them in all the magic they create." Rachel: "Every day is a little bit different. You get to see new things that fill your cup."

Working at WDW: