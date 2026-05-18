Everything Coming to Hulu in June 2026

Hulu closes out the first half of 2026 with one of its strongest months of the year. FX’s The Bear returns for its fifth and final season, Adventure Time: Side Quests opens a new chapter in the land of Ooo, and a stacked slate of new Originals — including the Korean drama Doctor on the Edge, the comedy Never Change!, and the stand-up special Hannah Berner: None of My Business — rounds out a packed month of new arrivals. Here’s everything coming to Hulu in June.

Hulu Originals

Doctor on the Edge – June 1

Elite plastic surgeon Do Jiui has his perfect life turned upside down when he’s unexpectedly sent to the remote island of Pyeondongdo as a public health doctor. Surrounded by the sea, the island is more than just isolation for him, as past trauma has turned the ocean into an unknowable terror. A mysterious nurse, Yuk Hari, appears — hiding secrets behind her gentle smile, always nearby when Jiui is overwhelmed by his fear of the sea. New episodes drop weekly.

Not Suitable for Work – June 2

Not Suitable for Work follows five work-obsessed twenty-somethings who strive for professional success and, if they have time, personal happiness, in Manhattan. Three episodes drop on premiere day.

Hannah Berner: None of My Business – June 5

Hannah Berner delivers her most vulnerable material yet — questioning her future, exposing her unorthodox career path, dishing dating secrets and admitting she’s “part-time hot” in this sensational sophomore special.

Alice and Steve – June 8

Alice is devastated when her best friend Steve starts dating her 26-year-old daughter Izzy. She’s going to lose her best friend and her daughter in one fell swoop. Alice tries everything she can to end the relationship, but Steve’s more than ready for the attack — and what begins as a perfect friendship devolves into an all-out feud.

Never Change! – June 17

In 2008, the graduating class of North Meadows High School had their senior year cut short due to a disastrous tornado. Now in their mid-30s, they’re being forced to return home and finish high school once and for all. Old flames, second chances — this is what nightmares are made of.

FX’s The Bear (Season 5) – June 25

The fifth and final season of FX’s The Bear picks up the morning after Sydney, Richie and Sugar discover that Carmy has quit the food industry, leaving the restaurant to them. With no money, the threat of a sale and a storm in their way, the team must band together to achieve one last service. Ultimately, they learn that what makes a restaurant “perfect” might not be the food, but the people.

New On Hulu in June

June 1

52 Tuesdays (2013)

AI: Artificial Intelligence (2001) (25th Anniversary)

Benjamin (2018)

Brokeback Mountain (2005)

Captain America: Civil War (2016) (10th Anniversary)

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) (15th Anniversary)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

The Color of Friendship (2000)

Death on the Nile (2022)

Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – Premiere

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

Eddie Izzard: Dress to Kill (1998)

Eddie Izzard: Glorious (1997)

Eddie Izzard: Wunderbar (2022)

The Emoji Movie (2017)

Get Hard (2015)

Gladiator (2000)

Hancock (2008)

Independence Day (1996) (30th Anniversary)

The Intern (2015)

Jeff Dunham: Unhinged in Hollywood (2015)

Jermaine Fowler: Give ‘Em Hell Kid (2015)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) (15th Anniversary)

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) (10th Anniversary)

Lincoln (2012)

Live Free or Die Hard (2007)

Madea Goes to Jail (2009)

The Man with the Answers (2018)

Maria Bamford: Local Act (2023)

Maria Bamford: Weakness is the Brand (2020)

Mirrors (2008)

Mr. Deeds (2002)

National Treasure (2004)

National Treasure: Book of Secrets (2007)

Out (Pixar Sparkshort) (2020)

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

Postcards from the Edge (1990)

The Prince of Tides (1991)

Quinceãnera (2006) (20th Anniversary)

Rachel Scanlon: Gay Fantasy (2024)

The Raid: Redemption (2012)

The Remains of the Day (1993)

Resident Evil: Damnation (2012)

Resident Evil: Vendetta (2017)

Retreat (2011) (15th Anniversary)

Rio (2011) (15th Anniversary)

Rio 2 (2014)

Russell Peters: Deported (2020)

The Sandlot (1993)

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (2019)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) (20th Anniversary)

Tiger Cruise (2004)

Transformers (2007)

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014)

Trevor: the Musical (2022)

12 Years a Slave (2013)

The Waterboy (1998)

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan (2008)

June 2

Kneecap (2024)

Not Suitable for Work (Hulu Original) – Three-Episode Premiere

June 4

America’s Book of Secrets: Complete Seasons 2–4

Ancient Empires: Complete Season 1

Black Patriots: Buffalo Soldiers: Complete Season 1

Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War: Complete Season 1

Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution: Complete Season 1

Crumbling of America: Complete Season 1

First to Fight: The Black Tankers of WWII: Complete Season 1

Fort Knox: Secrets Revealed: Complete Season 1

Gettysburg: Complete Season 1

Hamilton: Building America: Complete Season 1

Jimpa (2025)

Love Island (Season 13) (ITV) – Premiere

Mob Land (2023)

June 5

Hannah Berner: None of My Business (Hulu Original) – Premiere

Keeper (2025)

June 6

Deadliest Catch: Complete Season 21

Four Weddings: Complete Season 3

House Hunters: Amazing Water Homes: Complete Season 3

Police Women of Broward County: Complete Season 2

Police Women of Cincinnati: Complete Season 1

Sister Wives: Complete Seasons 4 & 9

June 8

Alice and Steve (Hulu Original) – Complete Season 1

June 9

It Ends with Us (2024)

Underworld: Blood Wars (2017)

June 11

Abraham Lincoln: Complete Season 1

After the First 48: Complete Season 7

Aftershock: Beyond the Civil War: Complete Season 1

America’s Book of Secrets: Special Edition: Complete Seasons 1 & 2

Mountain Men: Complete Season 14

June 13

Bobby’s Triple Threat: Complete Season 4

Body Cam: Complete Seasons 6 & 7

Four Weddings: Complete Seasons 4 & 5

The Golden State Killer: It’s Not Over: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

On the Red Carpet Presents: “Toy Story 5” (ABC)

Tiny House Hunters: Complete Season 4

The Home (2025)

June 14

Joel McHale: Live from Pyongyang (2019)

June 17

Never Change! (Hulu Original) – Premiere

The Season: Complete Season 1

June 18

Million Dollar Nannies (Freeform) – Complete Season 1

Forged in Fire: Complete Season 8

June 20

The Creator (2023)

Evil Lives Here: Complete Seasons 12 & 17

Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Season 35

House Hunters: Complete Season 262

Junk or Jackpot?: Complete Season 1

Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Seasons 2 & 6

Toddlers & Tiaras: Complete Season 9

Undercover Billionaire: Complete Season 1

June 21

Between the Temples (2024)

The Forge (2024)

June 25

FX’s The Bear (Season 5) – Complete Fifth and Final Season

Fugitives Caught on Tape: Complete Season 2

The First 48 Presents Critical Minutes: Complete Season 2

Where Pretty Girls Die (2025)

June 26

CMA Fest presented by SoFi (ABC)

Americana (2023)

Queens of the Dead (2025)

June 27

Alex vs America: Complete Season 5

Baylen Out Loud: Complete Season 2

Izzy Does It: Complete Season 1

Naked and Afraid: Complete Seasons 12 & 14

90 Day Fiancé: Complete Season 8

Tournament of Champions: Complete Season 7

June 29

Adventure Time: Side Quests (Warner Bros. Animation) – Complete Season 1

June 30

Happily Never After: Complete Seasons 1–3 (Shout! Factory)

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2017)

Leaving Hulu in June

June 14

Sam & Kate (2022)

The Donor Party (2023)

June 23

Linoleum (2022)

Click here to see all of Hulu’s upcoming releases.