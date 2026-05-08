Get Ready for Laughs: Hulu Debuts Trailer for Mindy Kaling's New Comedy Series "Not Suitable for Work"

Five Workaholics, One Glamorous Neighborhood!

Hulu has released the trailer for Mindy Kaling's latest comedy series, Not Suitable for Work, ahead of its premiere on June 2.

What's Happening:

Hulu's latest comedy series, Not Suitable for Work, is set to premiere with three episodes on June 2 – with two episodes airing weekly until the finale on June 23.

The new series hails from comedy hitmaker Mindy Kaling, and centers around five work-obsessed twenty-somethings striving for professional success and, if they have time, personal happiness in Manhattan’s most glamorous neighborhood, Murray Hill.

Not Suitable for Work stars: Ella Hunt Avantika Will Angus Jack Martin Nicholas Duvernay Jay Ellis

A big lineup of recurring guest stars has also been set, including: Victor Garber Greg Germann Judy Gold Ego Nwodim Harry Richardson Constance Wu Laura Bell Bundy May Hong Bhavesh Patel Emilia Suárez Michael Benjamin Washington

Kaling created Not Suitable for Work and executive produces with showrunner Charlie Grandy (The Sex Lives of College Girls, The Mindy Project) and 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein.

Alongside the trailer, the key art for the series has also been revealed.

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