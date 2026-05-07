Hulu Passes on Young Adult Drama Pilot "Foster Dade"

The pilot, based on the novel "Foster Dade Explores the Cosmos," will not be moving forward to series.

Hulu is not moving forward with the young adult drama pilot Foster Dade, based on the novel by Nash Jenkins.

What's Happening:

Deadline reports that the Foster Dade pilot project from Greg Berlanti will not be moving forward to series.

Fans of the novel, Foster Dade Explores the Cosmos, aren't completely out of luck, as the project is already being shopped to other platforms by the studio, which remains excited about the pilot.

As Deadline notes, the team behind Foster Dade is likely hoping that the recent success of Heated Rivalry, which came out after Foster Dade had been given a pilot order, has increased the appetite for such programming among streamers

The mystery series was set at an East Coast boarding school and is set to explore the complexities of privilege, scandal, sexuality and masculinity during the age of social media, drugs, and “millennial anxiety."

This was but one of three YA pilots ordered by Hulu over the last year, who have been looking to beef up their offerings in the genre following the success of college drama Tell Me Lies, which recently ended its three season run.

However, none of those projects have been picked up to series, with Hulu also passing on the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot and comedy Don't Get High.

Upcoming series in the genre do include comedy/mystery pilot Phony, starring Connie Britton and Sam Nivola, and Mindy Kaling’s comedy series Not Suitable for Work.

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