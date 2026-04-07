Mindy Kaling's New Comedy "Not Suitable for Work" Sets Hulu Premiere Date

Hulu has revealed just when we'll get to see the latest project from the comedic mind of Mindy Kaling, Not Suitable for Work.

What's Happening:

Hulu's latest comedy series, Not Suitable for Work, is set to premiere with three episodes on June 2 – with two episodes airing weekly until the finale on June 23.

The new series hails from comedy hitmaker Mindy Kaling, and centers around five work-obsessed twenty-somethings striving for professional success and, if they have time, personal happiness in Manhattan’s most glamorous neighborhood, Murray Hill.

Not Suitable for Work stars: Ella Hunt Avantika Will Angus Jack Martin Nicholas Duvernay Jay Ellis

A big lineup of recurring guest stars has also been set, including: Victor Garber Greg Germann Judy Gold Ego Nwodim Harry Richardson Constance Wu Laura Bell Bundy May Hong Bhavesh Patel Emilia Suárez Michael Benjamin Washington

Kaling created Not Suitable for Work and executive produces with showrunner Charlie Grandy (The Sex Lives of College Girls, The Mindy Project) and 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein.

In addition to revealing the premiere date, Hulu also shared a number of first look images from the series, which you can see below.

Not Suitable for Work First Look Images

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