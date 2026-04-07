Mindy Kaling's New Comedy "Not Suitable for Work" Sets Hulu Premiere Date

Five Workaholics, One Glamorous Neighborhood!
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Hulu has revealed just when we'll get to see the latest project from the comedic mind of Mindy Kaling, Not Suitable for Work.

What's Happening:

  • Hulu's latest comedy series, Not Suitable for Work, is set to premiere with three episodes on June 2 – with two episodes airing weekly until the finale on June 23.
  • The new series hails from comedy hitmaker Mindy Kaling, and centers around five work-obsessed twenty-somethings striving for professional success and, if they have time, personal happiness in Manhattan’s most glamorous neighborhood, Murray Hill. 
  • Not Suitable for Work stars:
    • Ella Hunt
    • Avantika
    • Will Angus
    • Jack Martin
    • Nicholas Duvernay
    • Jay Ellis
  • A big lineup of recurring guest stars has also been set, including:
    • Victor Garber
    • Greg Germann
    • Judy Gold
    • Ego Nwodim
    • Harry Richardson
    • Constance Wu
    • Laura Bell Bundy
    • May Hong
    • Bhavesh Patel
    • Emilia Suárez
    • Michael Benjamin Washington
  • Kaling created Not Suitable for Work and executive produces with showrunner Charlie Grandy (The Sex Lives of College Girls, The Mindy Project) and 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein.
  • In addition to revealing the premiere date, Hulu also shared a number of first look images from the series, which you can see below.

Not Suitable for Work First Look Images

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