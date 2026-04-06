Trailer for Jimmy Kimmel-Produced Hulu Anthology Series “4X20: Quick Hits” Focuses on Cannabis Culture, "Harold & Kumar" Included
Four 20-minute documentaries debut on April 20th.
With a premiere date, naturally, on 4/20, the trailer is here for Hulu's new cannabis culture-focused anthology docu-series 4X20: Quick Hits.
What's Happening:
- Described as "a new anthology series highlighting cannabis and the people who love it," 4X20: Quick Hits is comprised of four twenty-minute documentary shorts.
- Jimmy Kimmel executive produces the series, alongside his Kimmelot partner Scott Lonker, while Adam M. Goldberg (America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys) oversaw each documentary.
- There are some notable pop culture touchstones in the series, including an episode focused on the making of the 2004 franchise-spawning stoner comedy hit Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle, which includes new interviews with cast members John Cho, Kal Penn, Neil Patrick Harris, and David Krumholtz. Another episode centers on the magazine High Times, and Tommy Chong of Cheech and Chong is among those interviewed on the series.
- Yes, it's funny to get a new mini-documentary about the Warner Bros-owned Harold & Kumar on a Disney-released series, but such are the complexities of our modern world! Maybe we'll get an update on the long-planned fourth movie in the series, which is now going to be made by Lionsgate?
- Official descriptions for the four episodes include:
- “Highly Unlikely,” directed by Brent Hodge (I Am Chris Farley, Freaks and Geeks: The Documentary) recounts how Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle ended up on the big screen. With two unknown Asian American lead actors, this unexpected stoner classic has become synonymous with weed since its release in 2004.
- “High Times,” directed by Kyle Thrash (The Turnaround, The Seat), tells the story of High Times Magazine and its founder, Tom Forcade. Motivated by the Free Press movement, Forcade smuggled cannabis to pay for a magazine that impacted Marijuana culture forever.
- “The Legend of Ganjasaurus Rex,” directed by Alex Ross Perry (Pavements, Videoheaven), celebrates a Humboldt County cult classic film. Made by local pot growers as an act of protest against the War on Drugs, this “comically dreadful” film was panned by critics as “one of the worst movies of all time,” before becoming a beloved local legend.
- “Bong Voyage,” directed by Todd Kapostasy (Rodman: For Better or Worse, Meddling) focuses on Deadhead and hand-blown glass artist Jason Harris. After building the most well-known bong company in the world, the federal government set its sights on Jason and the paraphernalia industry with Operation Pipe Dreams.
- All four episodes of 4X20: Quick Hits will be available on April 20th on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S. and on Disney+ internationally.
What They're Saying:
- Jimmy Kimmel: "Christmas has a whole cable channel dedicated to holiday programming. For 4/20, we made four 20 minute-long documentaries for those who celebrate with trees of a different kind."
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