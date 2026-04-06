Jessica Lange Returns to "American Horror Story" for Landmark 13th Season
New images of Lange on the set of the upcoming season have been shared.
An icon of American Horror Story is returning for the (un)lucky 13th season.
What's Happening:
- As shared by Variety, Ryan Murphy Productions released three images of a returning Jessica Lange, who appears to be returning as her iconic character Constance Langdon in the upcoming 13th season of American Horror Story.
- Each of the three images show Jessica Lange peering out of an old window, wearing a blue dress and heels – eerily similar to what her character Constance previously wore in seasons 1 and 8.
- The actress returned for second through fourth season of the show, playing Sister Jude Martin, Fiona Goode and Elsa Mars – before reprising her role as Constance in Season 8: Apocalypse.
- Lange’s casting in Season 13 of AHS was met with much excitement from fans, as the actor previously insisted she was done with the series.
- Other returning regulars announced for the new season include Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Gabourey Sidibe, and Leslie Grossman.
- They'll be joined by franchise newcomer Ariana Grande, who previously collaborated with Murphy in Scream Queens.
- With this large returning cast of regulars and it being the 13th season, it seems likely the creators have something special up their sleeves for fans.
- At the end of the video, it reveals that the 13th season will debut around Halloween 2026 on FX – marking the first season of AHS since Delicate in 2023.
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