Jessica Lange Returns to "American Horror Story" for Landmark 13th Season

New images of Lange on the set of the upcoming season have been shared.
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An icon of American Horror Story is returning for the (un)lucky 13th season.

What's Happening:

  • As shared by Variety, Ryan Murphy Productions released three images of a returning Jessica Lange, who appears to be returning as her iconic character Constance Langdon in the upcoming 13th season of American Horror Story.
  • Each of the three images show Jessica Lange peering out of an old window, wearing a blue dress and heels – eerily similar to what her character Constance previously wore in seasons 1 and 8.
  • The actress returned for second through fourth season of the show, playing Sister Jude Martin, Fiona Goode and Elsa Mars – before reprising her role as Constance in Season 8: Apocalypse.
  • Lange’s casting in Season 13 of AHS was met with much excitement from fans, as the actor previously insisted she was done with the series.
  • Other returning regulars announced for the new season include Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Gabourey Sidibe, and Leslie Grossman.
  • They'll be joined by franchise newcomer Ariana Grande, who previously collaborated with Murphy in Scream Queens.
  • With this large returning cast of regulars and it being the 13th season, it seems likely the creators have something special up their sleeves for fans.
  • At the end of the video, it reveals that the 13th season will debut around Halloween 2026 on FX – marking the first season of AHS since Delicate in 2023.

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