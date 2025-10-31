Ariana Grande Among a Cast of Returning Favorites Revealed for “American Horror Story” Season 13

And when I say returning favorites, I mean a LOT of returning favorites!

Casting for the 13th season of American Horror Story has been revealed, which will see Ariana Grande join the franchise for the first time alongside a number of returning favorites.

What's Happening:

This morning on Ryan Murphy Productions' official Instagram account, the official cast list for the upcoming 13th season of American Horror Story was revealed.

Superstar Ariana Grande is among the names in the cast, making her AHS debut, but not her Ryan Murphy debut – as she previously starred in Scream Queens.

Speaking of Scream Queens, this season will see Grande reunite with her Scream Queens co-stars Emma Roberts and Billie Lourde.

Apart from her musical career, Grande has recently pivoted to acting with starring appearances in Wicked and its upcoming sequel, Wicked: For Good. She'll be seen next year in the Meet the Parents sequel, Focker In-Law.

Jessica Lange, who was a big part of the early seasons of AHS, will also be back for the first time since Season 8.

Other returning regulars announced for the new season include Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Gabourey Sidibe, and Leslie Grossman.

With this large returning cast of regulars and it being the 13th season, it seems likely the creators have something special up their sleeves for fans.

At the end of the video, it reveals that the 13th season will debut around Halloween 2026 on FX – marking the first season of AHS since Delicate in 2023.

