Ariana Grande Among a Cast of Returning Favorites Revealed for “American Horror Story” Season 13
And when I say returning favorites, I mean a LOT of returning favorites!
Casting for the 13th season of American Horror Story has been revealed, which will see Ariana Grande join the franchise for the first time alongside a number of returning favorites.
What's Happening:
- This morning on Ryan Murphy Productions' official Instagram account, the official cast list for the upcoming 13th season of American Horror Story was revealed.
- Superstar Ariana Grande is among the names in the cast, making her AHS debut, but not her Ryan Murphy debut – as she previously starred in Scream Queens.
- Speaking of Scream Queens, this season will see Grande reunite with her Scream Queens co-stars Emma Roberts and Billie Lourde.
- Apart from her musical career, Grande has recently pivoted to acting with starring appearances in Wicked and its upcoming sequel, Wicked: For Good. She'll be seen next year in the Meet the Parents sequel, Focker In-Law.
- Jessica Lange, who was a big part of the early seasons of AHS, will also be back for the first time since Season 8.
- Other returning regulars announced for the new season include Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Gabourey Sidibe, and Leslie Grossman.
- With this large returning cast of regulars and it being the 13th season, it seems likely the creators have something special up their sleeves for fans.
- At the end of the video, it reveals that the 13th season will debut around Halloween 2026 on FX – marking the first season of AHS since Delicate in 2023.
More Disney TV News:
- Evan Rachel Wood has joined the cast of FX and Ryan Murphy’s latest collaboration The Shards.
- Hulu has given a pilot order to a project titled Southern Bastards, based on the graphic novel series of the same name.
- FX's hilarious new comedy series Adults has been renewed for a second season.
- Release details and new images from the upcoming Doctor Who spin-off The War Between the Land and the Sea have been shared – the final Disney+ co-production.
