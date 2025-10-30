Ancient Foes Arise as Release Plans Shared for "Doctor Who" Spin-Off "The War Between the Land and Sea"
While Disney's partnership with "Doctor Who" will not be continuing, we still have this final co-production to be released.
Just two days after learning more about the future of Doctor Who and it's lack of Disney+ involvement, we have release details for the final Disney co-funded project, the spin-off series The War Between the Land and the Sea.
What's Happening:
- The War Between the Land and the Sea will make its Disney+ debut in 2026, which will be after its December 2025 release on the BBC.
- The five-part series will showcase how the world reacts when a fearsome and ancient species emerges from the ocean, dramatically revealing themselves to humanity and triggering an international crisis.
- Jemma Redgrave, Alexander Devrient and Ruth Madeley reprise their Doctor Who roles as Kate Stewart, Colonel Ibrahim and Shirley Anne Bingham, respectively.
- Other cast members include Colin McFarlane, Adrian Lukis, Patrick Baladi, Francesca Corney, Mei Mac and Vincent Franklin.
- The War Between the Land and the Sea is created by Doctor Who Showrunner and Executive Producer Russell T Davies, who has written the series with Pete McTighe.
- The series is directed by Dylan Holmes Williams, with Lorne Balfe serving as the show’s composer.
- In addition to revealing a release timeframe, the BBC have also shared some new first-look images teasing the thrilling new drama.
- Below, check out the previously released trailer for the series.
What They're Saying:
- Russell T Davies, Showrunner, Writer and Executive Producer: “This is a huge, spectacular Christmas treat, with heroes and monsters and battles and romance, in a world on the edge of disaster. And remember. Watch the seas!”
