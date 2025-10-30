Ancient Foes Arise as Release Plans Shared for "Doctor Who" Spin-Off "The War Between the Land and Sea"

While Disney's partnership with "Doctor Who" will not be continuing, we still have this final co-production to be released.

Just two days after learning more about the future of Doctor Who and it's lack of Disney+ involvement, we have release details for the final Disney co-funded project, the spin-off series The War Between the Land and the Sea.

What's Happening:

The War Between the Land and the Sea will make its Disney+ debut in 2026, which will be after its December 2025 release on the BBC.

The five-part series will showcase how the world reacts when a fearsome and ancient species emerges from the ocean, dramatically revealing themselves to humanity and triggering an international crisis.

Jemma Redgrave, Alexander Devrient and Ruth Madeley reprise their Doctor Who roles as Kate Stewart, Colonel Ibrahim and Shirley Anne Bingham, respectively.

Other cast members include Colin McFarlane, Adrian Lukis, Patrick Baladi, Francesca Corney, Mei Mac and Vincent Franklin.

The War Between the Land and the Sea is created by Doctor Who Showrunner and Executive Producer Russell T Davies, who has written the series with Pete McTighe.

The series is directed by Dylan Holmes Williams, with Lorne Balfe serving as the show’s composer.

In addition to revealing a release timeframe, the BBC have also shared some new first-look images teasing the thrilling new drama.

Below, check out the previously released trailer for the series.

What They're Saying:

Russell T Davies, Showrunner, Writer and Executive Producer: “This is a huge, spectacular Christmas treat, with heroes and monsters and battles and romance, in a world on the edge of disaster. And remember. Watch the seas!”

More Disney+ News: