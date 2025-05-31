First Trailer for “The War Between the Land and the Sea” Arrives Following the “Doctor Who” Season 2 Finale

Only the tides could have kept them apart…

Following on from the epic season two finale of Doctor Who, the first trailer for the new spin-off series The War Between the Land and the Sea has been released.

What’s Happening:

While we may not know when Doctor Who will be returning for new adventures, we will soon be getting a brand-new spin-off series, The War Between the Land and the Sea .

In addition to the trailer, we also got some first look images of Russell Tovey as Barclay and Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Salt.

The five-part series will see Jemma Redgrave, Alexander Devrient and Ruth Madeley reprise their roles as Kate Stewart, Colonel Ibrahim and Shirley Anne Bingham, respectively.

Other cast members include Colin McFarlane, Adrian Lukis, Patrick Baladi, Francesca Corney, Mei Mac and Vincent Franklin. Additional guest stars who can be spotted in the trailer are Waleed Hammad, Iestyn Arwel, Hannah Donaldson, Manpreet Bachu and Ann Akinjirin.

The War Between the Land and the Sea is created by Doctor Who Showrunner and Executive Producer Russell T Davies, who has written the series with Pete McTighe.

When a fearsome and ancient species emerges from the ocean, dramatically revealing themselves to humanity, an international crisis is triggered. With the entire population at risk, UNIT steps into action as the land and sea wage war.

No release period has been shared for the series at this point, but it will air exclusively on Disney+

