Put Another Dime in the Jukebox: "Dancing With The Stars" Reveals Dance Card for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night Next Week

Plus, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Flavor Flav joins the judges this week.

As scary as Halloween night was, now it’s time to crank it up to 11 (even though their score paddles only go up to 10) for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night on Dancing With The Stars.

What’s Happening:

The next episode of the hit ABC series Dancing with the Stars will celebrate the legends of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with “Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night.”

As part of the fun, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Flavor Flav joins the judges panel for the evening, which will take place on November 4th (8:00-10:02 p.m. EST/PST, 7:00-9:02 p.m. CST), simulcast across ABC and Disney+ in local time zones and next day on Hulu.

The competition series will open this episode with a dance to “Pour Some Sugar On Me” by Def Leppard and “Fight The Power” by Public Enemy choreographed by Britt Stewart.

Later, a tour number to “Hey Ya!” by Outkast, choreographed by Mandy Moore, and a troupe dance to “Higher Ground” by Stevie Wonder will also be featured.

This episode will also feature a team dance competition, now with co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough each joining one of the teams:

Team Kool – with a live performance of “Celebration” by Kool & the Gang

Host Julianne Hough, Andy (team captain) and Emma, Robert and Witney, Alix and Val, and Elaine and Alan

Team Chicago – with a live performance of "25 or 6 to 4" by Chicago

Host Alfonso Ribeiro, Danielle (team captain) and Pasha, Whitney and Mark, Jordan and Ezra, and Dylan and Daniella

Host Alfonso Ribeiro, Danielle (team captain) and Pasha, Whitney and Mark, Jordan and Ezra, and Dylan and Daniella

As usual, fans will be able to vote during the live simulcast of the show, in the ET and CT time zones. During this time, online voting will be available to fans in any time zone in the U.S. and its territories, and Canada. Fans can also vote via SMS/Text on select U.S. wireless carriers.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night Dance Card:

Social media personality Alix Earle and partner Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Paso Doble to “Livin’ On a Prayer” by Bon Jovi.

Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and partner Witney Carson will perform a Paso Doble to “Icky Thump” by The White Stripes.

From The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Whitney Leavitt and partner Mark Ballas will perform a Paso Doble to “No More Tears” by Ozzy Osbourne.

Reality TV star and content creator Dylan Efron and partner Daniella Karagach will perform a Jive to “I’m Still Standing” by Elton John.

Comedian Andy Richter and partner Emma Slater will perform a Contemporary to “God Only Knows” by The Beach Boys.

Film and TV actress Elaine Hendrix and partner Alan Bersten will perform a Viennese Waltz to “What the World Needs Now Is Love” by Dionne Warwick.

Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel and partner Pasha Pashkov will perform a Contemporary to “Dream On” by Aerosmith.

Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles and partner Ezra Sosa will perform a Jazz to “River Deep – Mountain High” by Ike & Tina Turner.

