Body Swap Streaming! Disney+ Subscribers Can Watch "Freakier Friday" Starting Next Month
The highly-anticipated sequel arrived in theaters earlier this Summer.
Get ready for the Freakquel! The highly-anticipated sequel to Freaky Friday starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, Freakier Friday, is set to arrive on Disney+ next month!
What’s Happening:
- The hit Disney film from earlier this summer, Freakier Friday, is about to arrive on Disney+ for all subscribers next month.
- Set to debut on November 12th, fans can now revisit Tess, Anna, Harper, and Lily for their madcap misadventure “freakquel” wherever they stream Disney+ content.
- Released in theaters July 22, Freakier Friday reunited Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan as mother and daughter Tess and Anna for more body swap shenanigans, this time added to when there is a four-way swap also involving Anna’s teenage daughter, Harper (Julia Butters) and Anna’s stepdaughter-to-be, Lily (Sophia Hammons).
- With a reported budget in the $45 million dollar range, Freakier Friday was a hit, grossing $152.3 million worldwide - and perhaps reminding Disney of the power of a well-liked mid-budget movie, given it cost much less than most of their films of late while turning a nice profit.
- In his review for Laughing Place, our own Maxon Faber wrote “Fans of the original will catch numerous nods to Freaky Friday, including a bottomless supply of returning characters and references that never feel forced. Filled with heart and clever comedy, there isn’t a dull moment in the film."
- Catch Freakier Friday, streaming on Disney+ starting on November 12th. The original Freaky Friday is now streaming on the platform.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com