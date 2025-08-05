Review: "Freakier Friday" is a Freaking Fun, Heartfelt Hit Flawlessly Filled with Nostalgia and New Adventures

We are just a few days away from the global launch of Freakier Friday! Reintroducing fans to Anna and Tess Coleman after over two decades, does the Freaky Friday sequel stack up to the classic?

Back in 2003, Freaky Friday hit theaters, inviting young millennials and their families into a hilariously entertaining body-swap comedy that went on to solidify itself as one of the most beloved Disney films of the 2000s. The film follows widowed psychiatrist Tess Coleman (Jamie Lee Curtis) and her rebellious teenage daughter Anna (Lindsay Lohan), whose relationship is strained as Tess prepares to remarry. As the big day draws near and emotional tension between the mother-daughter duo heats up to a boil, a mysterious fortune cookie causes the pair to switch bodies forcing them to see life through each other’s eyes, literally. Filled with hilarious physical comedy, relatable and sharp humor, Freaky Friday amplified Lindsay Lohan’s already growing stardom and introduced young audiences to the incomparable Jamie Lee Curtis.

Now, twenty two years later, Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are back for some even freakier body-switching adventures. Reintroducing us to Tess and Anna, the Ultimate twosome have remained close over the past few decades, with Tess helping Anna raise her daughter. The single mom / pop star manager lives a busy life off-stage after stepping away from the success of her high school band Pink Slip to start a family. Psychiatrist Dr. Tess Coleman is, of course, continuing to help people through therapy sessions, books, and now podcasts. When Anna’s daughter Harper (Julia Butters) and her lab partner Lily Reyes (Sophia Hammons) butt heads and cause a massive explosion in class, a parent meeting-turned-meet-cute between Anna and Lily’s dad Eric (Manny Jacinto) finds the two teenagers poised to be sisters.

As Anna and Eric prepare for their own big day, Harper and Lily continue to fight. Anna, hoping to build a bond between the pair, forces them to her bachelorette party where a psychic named Madame Jen (Vanessa Bayer) unleashes her unknown powers on the quartet. The next morning, chaos erupts as Anna and Harper, as well as Tess and Lily realize they have swapped bodies. Harper and Lily, now teamed up with a common goal, set out on a mission to ruin the engagement as Anna and Tess have to return to their teenage years once again.

Disney was kind enough to invite us out for an early screening of Freakier Friday. Admittedly, when I entered the theater, I was apprehensive. Hollywood has been filled with remakes and sequels that have felt like nothing more than nostalgia bait for box office profit. But, boy, was I wrong. Freakier Friday is a fast paced, highly entertaining, easy watch capturing a flawless balance of nostalgia and new adventures. As someone who grew up with Freaky Friday, my expectations were exceeded. I think the art of the family movie has been lost in the age of streaming, but this sequel managed to capture a certain aughts charm without feeling dated. Lohan and Curtis have undeniable chemistry as Anna and Tess, and the actresses managed to click back into the mother-daughter dynamic like they’ve been playing these characters for the past two decades. While the pair’s hilarious performances are definitely the highlight of the film, newcomers Butters, Hammons, and Jacinto manage to fit into the new story like a perfect puzzle piece.

Where I think Freakier Friday excels is knowing its audience. Unlike Raven’s Home and Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, which feel like they are catering to a new audience of younger fans, Freakier Friday aims to entertain the millennials that grew up with the film. At the same time, the freakier sequel doesn’t feel niche or inaccessible to new audiences. Fans of the original will catch numerous nods to Freaky Friday, including a bottomless supply of returning characters and references that never feel forced. Filled with heart and clever comedy, there isn’t a dull moment in the film. It is very clear that the team behind the Walt Disney Studios project was passionate about continuing Anna and Tess’ story, not just getting fans back into the theater for a quick buck.

It’s refreshing to see Disney successfully return to the art of family entertainment. While the youngest of moviegoers may catch an occasional expletive, parents can take comfort in knowing that Freakier Friday is a smart and enthralling entry that will entertain their kids and teenagers alike. And to the childless millennials of the world, myself included, this film will make you feel absolutely ancient. But the painful waves of nostalgia are part of the fun!

Freakier Friday hits theaters on August 8th, and I highly recommend you check it out.

