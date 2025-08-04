Review: "Marvel’s Iron Man and His Awesome Friends" Delivers on All the Same Fronts as Its Web-Slinging Predecessor

Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends has been a hit for both young Marvel fans and parents alike for four years now. And now, both parties will be pleased to dive into this colorful and playful version of the Marvel Universe even more.

Marvel’s Iron Man and His Awesome Friends delivers a familiar watching experience with some fun new characters. Iron Man, Ironheart and Iron Hulk are sure to deliver some wildly fun adventures for those young Marvel fans to enjoy.

To put this simply, if you or your kids love Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends, you’re going to love Marvel’s Iron Man and His Awesome Friends. It is, in so many ways, a carbon copy of the beloved animated series. The three superheroes live their ordinary lives as youngsters before they are interrupted by a much tamer version of a classic Marvel villain, so they suit up to an up-tempo rock song and save the day. It’s more of the same in all the best ways possible.

That even applies to the theme song. While Fall Out Boy frontman Patrick Stump created the Spidey theme, it’s Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus who wrote and performed this new theme song. So yes, once again, this series delivers not just a fun song for toddlers but also a familiar sound for those millennial parents who just can’t listen to “Wheels on the Bus" one more time.

The one downside to this series (as well as Spidey) is that it is overstimulating. For parents looking for a series for their toddlers or younger children to watch, the tempo and general energy of the show can be a factor. This series is very high energy and features a lot of bright colors and fast music. While the message of every episode is always great for children, those looking for something more mellow to help their child relax will want to find something else to watch.

The only nitpicky difference between this new series and its predecessor will likely only be picked up on by longtime Marvel fans. While the dynamic of a young Peter Parker working with Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy feels natural, it’s a bit more odd to see with Tony Stark. Knowing the character’s history both in movies and comics makes this show feel just a bit different than Spidey. This of course doesn’t actually affect the show itself, but rather just its perception from Marvel fans who may have attached some piece of themselves to Tony Stark over the years.

Another strong suit of the series is its guest stars. Marvel’s Iron Man and His Awesome Friends boasts an impressive list of both voice actors and Marvel characters. John Stamos, Tony Hale and Vanessa Bayer are among some of the guest stars lending their voices to the show. And for Marvel fans hoping to see some more of their favorite characters, Ultron, Black Panther and plenty of others make appearances throughout. Now we’re just waiting for the post-credits scene where Spidey shows up!

Overall, Marvel’s Iron Man and His Awesome Friends is sure to be another hit for your young Spidey fan. It is a nearly identical watch to the hit animated Marvel series, making it very popular among young fans and more than watchable for exhausted parents. And if nothing else, it will give you a break from singing “go webs go" with another nostalgic-sounding theme song.

The first 10 episodes of Marvel’s Iron Man and His Awesome Friends will stream on Disney+ on August 12th.