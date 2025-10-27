Fake Marriage, Real Feelings: Watch the Trailer for the Must-See Rom-Com of the Holiday Season – "Joy to the World"
Get in the festive spirit with this new rom-com, debuting just one day after Halloween.
Disney+ and Hulu are wasting no time in celebrating the holiday season this year, as a festive new rom-com is coming to both streaming services on November 1st.
What's Happening:
- Hulu has debuted the trailer and key art for their new holiday film Joy to the World, starring Chad Michael Murray and Emmanuelle Chriqui.
- Lifestyle guru Joy Edwards (Emmanuelle Chriqui) - whose cookbooks feature her perfect home life and family - is horrified when a TV network decides to film Christmas dinner at her fabled, but fabricated, country home. Now, she must recruit her best friend Max (Chad Michael Murray) to pose as her fake husband for the cameras – but they both discover something real along the way.
- Joy to the World also stars Ayesha Curry, Josh Reich, Taya Messier, Heleene Lohan Cameron, Guy Sprung, Daniel Kash, Farid Yazdani, Sarah Hillier, Kelly Martin, Steve Pigozzo and Martin Moreau.
- The film is directed by Jerry Ciccoritti and written by Neal and Tippi Dobrofsky.
- Joy to the World hits both Hulu and Disney+ on Saturday, November 1st.
Joy to the World First Look Images:
