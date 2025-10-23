“IMPACT x Nightline” Explores a Shocking Homicide at the Annual Burning Man Festival

"IMPACT x Nightline – Burning Man: Death in the Desert" is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.
This week’s edition of ABC News Studios’ IMPACT x Nightline explores a shocking homicide at the popular Burning Man festival. 

What’s Happening:

  • In this week’s edition of the streaming-exclusive docuseries, a shocking homicide that took place at the 2025 Burning Man festival is investigated, as nearly 80,000 attendees gathered in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert for a week of art, community and radical self-expression.
  • During the ritualistic burning of “The Man” — a massive wooden figure set ablaze at the conclusion of the festival — 37-year-old attendee Vadim Kruglov was fatally stabbed by an unidentified person. But just how did this happen?
  • Nightline correspondent Ashan Singh interviews Sgt. Nathan Carmichael of the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office, who was among the first officers on the scene.
  • Singh also speaks with Burning Man co-founder Larry Harvey; Anna Rodé and Sofiia Shcherbakova, influencers and friends of the victim, who attended the festival with him; law enforcement, who are working to solve the case; and artists and influencers who are part of the Burning Man community.
  • Additional new interviews include the following:
    • Preston Smiles, influencer, embodiment coach and author
    • Amanda Riley Ferree, influencer and fashion entrepreneur
    • Bryce Shields, district attorney of Pershing County
    • Katie Bain, senior music correspondent at Billboard
    • Josh Margolin, ABC News senior investigative reporter
    • Dan Abrams, ABC News chief legal analyst
    • Brian Buckmire, ABC News legal contributor
  • IMPACT x Nightline – Burning Man: Death in the Desert is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

