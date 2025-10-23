“IMPACT x Nightline” Explores a Shocking Homicide at the Annual Burning Man Festival

This week’s edition of ABC News Studios’ IMPACT x Nightline explores a shocking homicide at the popular Burning Man festival.

What’s Happening:

In this week’s edition of the streaming-exclusive docuseries, a shocking homicide that took place at the 2025 Burning Man festival is investigated, as nearly 80,000 attendees gathered in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert for a week of art, community and radical self-expression.

During the ritualistic burning of “The Man” — a massive wooden figure set ablaze at the conclusion of the festival — 37-year-old attendee Vadim Kruglov was fatally stabbed by an unidentified person. But just how did this happen?

Nightline correspondent Ashan Singh interviews Sgt. Nathan Carmichael of the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office, who was among the first officers on the scene.

Singh also speaks with Burning Man co-founder Larry Harvey; Anna Rodé and Sofiia Shcherbakova, influencers and friends of the victim, who attended the festival with him; law enforcement, who are working to solve the case; and artists and influencers who are part of the Burning Man community.