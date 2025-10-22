Movie Review: Hulu's "The Hand That Rocks the Cradle" Thrives with Two Powerhouse Leading Ladies and More Than Your Daily Recommended Dose of Suspense

Just about a week out from Halloween, Huluween got even scarier with the release of The Hand That Rocks the Cradle.

In 1992, Buena Vista Pictures, now known as Walt Disney Studios, invited moviegoers into a psychological thrill ride with The Hand That Rocks the Cradle. The film, which centers around a suburban family whose seemingly perfect nanny turns out to be a vengeful figure from the mother’s past destined to destroy her life, was a surprise hit at the box office. Since then, the film has developed somewhat of a cult following, being credited as a prime example of the early-90s “domestic suspense" genre alongside films like Single White Female and Sleeping with the Enemy. Now, 33 years later, 20th Century Studios and Hulu are ready to re-explore the horror flick with their reimagining of The Hand That Rocks the Cradle.

Directed by Michelle Garza Cervera and written by Micah Bloomberg, the 2025 remake of The Hand That Rocks the Cradle aims to bring the story into the modern age. The film stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Sky High, Final Destination 3) and Maika Monroe (Long Legs, It Follows), where the two incredible horror actresses take on the main roles of Caitlin Morales and Polly Murphy, respectively. Caitlin Morales is a driven lawyer and mother-of-two trying to balance career and family life. When she hires Polly Murphy after helping her through a legal case, the young woman seems like the perfect nanny. But as Polly becomes more entangled in Caitlin’s household, Polly’s facade begins to crack and her kindness takes on a more malicious tone. Relocating the story to Los Angeles, the remake attempts to correct some of the criticized gender stereotypes of the original film while diving deeper into themes of overprotection, power, trust, and motherhood.

While I haven’t seen the original 1992 version of the film, 2025’s The Hand That Rocks the Cradle was a delightfully tense thriller. Like a lot of horror and thriller movies, the story is fairly predictable, and I imagine this rings especially true for those who’ve seen the original. However, there were several surprises throughout the film that kept me engaged and questioning the motives of Polly and Caitlin. With hidden identities and secrets on both sides, the psychological warfare transcends from screen to viewer.

Where this film really strives is its two leading ladies. As a fan of Final Destination 3, Mary Elizabeth Winstead really has such a talent for bringing authenticity to the genre. I found Caitlin to be an easy to root for protagonist who’s unraveling felt well paced and genuine. Winstead knows how to lead a film, and she continues to prove that in The Hand That Rocks the Cradle. Maika Monroe’s performance as Polly is strikingly unnerving. While capturing this sweet girl-next-door persona, Monroe always finds a way to add a sense of unease about her presence. The film never hides what she’s doing, but does a great job at protecting her motive. It’s very well performed and executed.

Thematically, The Hand That Rocks the Cradle explores childhood trauma, revenge, and overprotection. Many of these themes are aimed more at adults and parents, which is a refreshing change of pace compared to how many horror movies focus on teens and young adults. It carries a sophistication that slasher horror movies lack. There is also a pleasant amount of sapphic storylines interwoven within, providing an even bigger complication in the relationship between Caitlin and Polly.

It goes without saying that this R-rated film isn’t meant for the whole family. While the movie mostly sits in suspense, the third act features a decent amount of gore, including blunt force trauma, stabbing, and a healthy amount of blood. This is far from the violence-as-spectacle trope that floods a lot of horror, but it may still be more than some viewers can handle. There are also some intimate and explicit sex scenes that may be inappropriate for younger viewers.

If you are a horror or thriller fan, The Hand That Rocks the Cradle is a must watch. With a carefully crafted storyline, some gorgeous cinematography moments, and a powerhouse protagonist and antagonist, this approximately 2 hour movie flies by.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A0S

zNMthc&pp=ygUedGhlIGhhbmQgdGhhdCByb2NrcyB0aGUgY3JhZGxl

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle is streaming now, exclusively on Hulu.

Read More Reviews: