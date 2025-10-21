Movie Review - "Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere" is a Raw Portrayal of The Boss's "Nebraska" Era

When Bruce Springsteen released Nebraska in 1982, he didn’t just change his sound — he changed the expectations of what a rock star could be. After the epic sweep of The River, he traded the stadium for solitude, recording an album of stark confessionals on a four-track cassette in his New Jersey bedroom.

Now, over 40 years later, director Scott Cooper (Crazy Heart, Hostiles) brings that era to life in Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, starring Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) as The Boss and Jeremy Strong (Succession) as his trusted manager and producer Jon Landau. The result is an introspective portrait of a man learning that success doesn’t always bring peace — and that sometimes, the quietest moments can echo the loudest.

Adapted from Warren Zanes’ 2023 book, Deliver Me From Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska, the film begins in the uneasy calm following The River tour. Fame has found Bruce, but contentment hasn’t.

When the noise of success becomes too loud, he retreats, alone with a guitar, a harmonica, and a tape recorder. In the stillness of his New Jersey farmhouse, Springsteen begins crafting songs about lost souls and moral crossroads. Those demos, meant only as sketches, become the bones of Nebraska — one of the most haunting and influential albums in American music.

There is no question that the film has strong performances led by The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White as “The Boss." His performance allows Springsteen to be introspective without saying much in words, but much with his performance. But the strong performances extend to the supporting cast including Odessa Young as Bruce’s love interest and Matthew Pellicano Jr.’s young Bruce Springsteen who has to show the origin of Springsteen’s unresolved trauma. Jeremy Strong portrays Springsteen’s longtime producer Jon Landau whose commitment to and friendship with Bruce makes you want to learn more about how he had the strength to assist a star who was on an emotional downward spiral.

The film focuses on the creation of the Nebraska album and Bruce’s depression that shaped its creation. As such, the brooding tone of the film does not offer the joy you would expect from a Springsteen concert or anything beyond a tertiary mention of the famed E-Street band. For a more uplifting and complete look at those elements, watch the Disney+ documentary Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band. Scott Cooper uses the cinematic tools from lighting to score to reflect the ups and downs of Springsteen’s mood.

Much like the album whose creation the film tells, this may not be the film you initially want or expect. Yet, upon reflection, you realize that it has a rich story to tell, which may not be the fun romp you desire, but the emotionally impactful experience you need to bring your deepest emotions to the surface.

I give Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere 4 out of 5 stars.