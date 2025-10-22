Experience Review: "The Wizard of Oz at the Sphere" Las Vegas Review

The Wizard of Oz at the Sphere Las Vegas recently crossed a major milestone, celebrating its one-millionth ticket sold. For an 85-year-old film, that’s no small feat. As a lifelong fan of the MGM musical and all things Oz, I was both excited and skeptical to experience this new presentation, especially after reading about its AI-generated enhancements. Having attended concerts like U2 and The Eagles, plus The Sphere’s first curated film, Postcards from Earth, I wondered how this high-tech venue could possibly improve a timeless classic. To their credit, they pulled it off.

Cyclones, Slippers, and Sepia - Oh My!

The magic begins before you even walk inside. The Sphere’s exterior transforms into a swirling cyclone, while the Sands Avenue side features inflatable ruby slippers under the building, making it look as though it’s crushed the Wicked Witch of the East. Inside, the lobby glows in sepia tones, perfectly mirroring the Kansas opening of the movie. By the end of the experience, the entire space has been reborn as Oz.

Once guests take their seats, the interior dome has morphed into Radio City Music Hall, a clever nod to Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s ownership of both venues. Unlike Sphere concerts, the ground floor is reserved for the machinery that powers the 4D effects, so audiences view the show from the upper levels. When the curtain rises and the MGM lion’s roar is replaced by a cameo from the Cowardly Lion himself, you know this won’t be a traditional screening.

How AI Reinvents the 1939 Classic

This isn’t the 2013 Wizard of Oz IMAX 3D re-release. Instead, it’s an AI-altered version created to fill the venue’s curved dome. Many performances have been digitally cut from their original backgrounds and placed in new environments. Sometimes it’s seamless — Dorothy and her friends appear perfectly integrated into the enhanced world. Other times, the results look almost too realistic, highlighting textures never intended for 1939 Technicolor.

While purists may balk, the real goal isn’t to “watch" the film but to live inside it. Expanded landscapes, regenerated edges of the frame, and subtle visual flourishes turn this from a movie screening into a full sensory event. Victor Fleming is no longer in control of where your eyes wander, letting you be the director of what attracts your attention, even if that’s sometimes some awkwardly waving bystanders who aren’t exactly reacting to what should be pulling your focus.

Immersive 4D Effects Bring Oz to Life

The first big effect arrives during the cyclone sequence. Seats rumble, wind machines rise from the floor, and confetti leaves swirl through the foggy air as thunder roars overhead. The witch even flies directly toward the audience, a scene cleverly repurposed from later in the film. It’s pure theme-park spectacle, reminiscent of Universal Orlando’s retired Twister… Ride It Out.

Other interactive moments include foam apples falling from above, snow drifting down during Glinda’s poppy revival, and drone-mounted flying monkeys swooping across the theater. At 75 minutes, The Wizard of Oz at the Sphere feels like an extended theme-park 4D show, complete with the grandeur of Hollywood’s Golden Age.

Trimmed Songs and Smart Edits

The presentation trims the original 102-minute runtime. “If I Were King of the Forest" is gone, and several other numbers, like the Munchkinland medley and the trio’s “If I Only Had a…" songs, have been shortened. While some cuts are jarring, others are inspired. The skywriting scene where the Witch spells out “Surrender Dorothy" now unfolds above the audience as the Ozians react below, eliminating the need for quick cuts and making the moment more immersive.

The Sphere’s Magical Soundscape

A standout feature that deserves more attention is the re-recorded orchestral score. Beyond adjusting for runtime, it showcases The Sphere’s cutting-edge 3D Audio-Beamforming and Wave Field Synthesis technology. The sound envelops you from all directions, heightening familiar melodies and rediscovering details long buried in the film’s mix. Even during quieter moments, the music feels newly alive.

Emerald City Exit

When the credits roll, the magic continues. The lobby has transformed into the Emerald City, complete with a massive LED projection of the Wizard’s floating head and live performers reenacting the moment he’s unmasked. The shops offer a mix of exclusive Sphere merchandise and Wizard of Oz collectibles, including Funko Pop! figures and apparel.

A Pricey but Enchanting Journey

Overall, The Wizard of Oz at the Sphere Las Vegas is a bold experiment that blends nostalgia and innovation. The ticket prices are steep — starting around $154 per person and climbing to $349 — but the experience remains family-friendly and undeniably impressive. While purists might prefer the original untouched film, this version offers a new way to travel “somewhere over the rainbow," proving that even after eight decades, there’s still no place like Oz.