Unstoppable Fashion: “Project Runway” Struts Back for Season 22 on Freeform
The popular competition show will be back for its second season on Freeform in 2026.
Project Runway will be strutting back onto the scene for a second season on Freeform, its 22nd overall, with Heidi Klum returning once again as host.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that Project Runway is returning for Season 22 on Freeform, Disney+ and Hulu in 2026, with Heidi Klum returning as host and judge, alongside mentor Christian Siriano and judges Law Roach and Nina Garcia.
- Since its original debut in 2004, Project Runway has broken new ground and helped revolutionize the reality competition genre.
- The long-standing series has had a profound effect on the fashion industry, launching the careers of prolific designers, including Christian Siriano, Austin Scarlett, Leanne Marshall, Irina Shabayeva, Michael Costello and Bishme Cromartie, among many others.
- With its move to Disney’s platforms for Season 21, the show worked in a few Disney-themed challenges, including a Princess & Villains episode, featuring incredible dresses we got to see in person.
- The season also saw cameos from the cast of Abbott Elementary, which airs on ABC.
