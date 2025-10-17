ESPN Burns Out: Apple TV Wins Broadcasting Rights for Formula 1

The news arrives amidst the success of "F1 The Movie."

Formula 1 is racing towards its final season at ESPN, as the sport has announced they have partnered with Apple as their new broadcasting partner.

Formula 1 (or F1) racing is set to leave ESPN as the sports league announced they have partnered with Apple for broadcasting in the United States.

The news comes after the success of the Apple Original Film F1 The Movie, which is set to hit Apple TV on Friday, December 12th.

In a statement posted by ESPN on X

“We’re incredibly proud of what we and Formula 1 accomplished together in the United States and look forward to a strong finish in this finals season. We wish F1 well in the future."

In a release by F1, the sport hopes to continue its growth of younger viewers across Apple TV, Apple News, Apple Maps, Apple Music, Apple Sports, and Apple Fitness+.

The agreement will see Apple TV host all practice, qualifying, Spring sessions, and Grands Prix.

Apple TV will also showcase select races and all practice sessions for free on the Apple TV app.

F1 TV Premium, a premium content offering from F1, will be available in the U.S. only on Apple TV.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1: “This is an incredibly exciting partnership for both Formula 1 and Apple that will ensure we can continue to maximise our growth potential in the U.S. with the right content and innovative distribution channels. We are no strangers to each other, having spent the past three years working together to create F1® The Movie , which has already proven to be a huge hit around the world. We have a shared vision to bring this amazing sport to our fans in the U.S. and entice new fans through live broadcasts, engaging content, and a year-round approach to keep them hooked. I want to thank Tim Cook, Eddy Cue, and the entire Apple team for their vision, enthusiasm and passionate approach to delivering this partnership, and we are looking forward to the next five years together.“

“This is an incredibly exciting partnership for both Formula 1 and Apple that will ensure we can continue to maximise our growth potential in the U.S. with the right content and innovative distribution channels. We are no strangers to each other, having spent the past three years working together to create , which has already proven to be a huge hit around the world. We have a shared vision to bring this amazing sport to our fans in the U.S. and entice new fans through live broadcasts, engaging content, and a year-round approach to keep them hooked. I want to thank Tim Cook, Eddy Cue, and the entire Apple team for their vision, enthusiasm and passionate approach to delivering this partnership, and we are looking forward to the next five years together.“ Eddy Cue, Apple‘s Senior Vice President of Services: “We’re thrilled to expand our relationship with Formula 1 and offer Apple TV subscribers in the U.S. front row access to one of the most exciting and fastest-growing sports on the planet. 2026 marks a transformative new era for Formula 1 from new teams to new regulations and cars with the best drivers in the world, and we look forward to delivering premium and innovative fan-first coverage to our customers in a way that only Apple can."

