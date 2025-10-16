Shae Cornette Named New Permanent Host of ESPN's "First Take"

The longtime SportsCenter anchor will officially join the signature morning debate show in November.

ESPN has announced a new voice will be guiding the debate, naming Shae Cornette as the new permanent host of its signature morning show, First Take.

Shae Cornette will take over as the new host of First Take . While she has served as a fill-in host for several years, this marks her permanent appointment to the role.

Cornette will make her official debut on Monday, November 3.

Cornette has been a mainstay at the network since 2020, most notably as an anchor on SportsCenter and across other ESPN studio programming.

and across other ESPN studio programming. Cornette will conclude her SportsCenter anchor duties later this month, with her final show scheduled for October 25.

David Roberts, Executive Vice President, Executive Editor, Sports News and Entertainment : “Shae is meticulous in her preparation, connects naturally with our show’s high-profile personalities, and has a unique ability to keep lively debate engaging and on point. Her professionalism, presence, and energy make her an ideal fit for First Take and a great addition to one of ESPN’s most successful franchises."

Stephen A. Smith, Featured Commentator and Executive Producer of First Take: "Hosting First Take is no easy assignment. It requires confidence, toughness, and real sports insight — and Shae brings all of that and more. I've seen her command the desk with poise and passion every time she's hosted. She's the real deal, and I'm thrilled to have her officially join the team."

“Hosting First Take is no easy assignment. It requires confidence, toughness, and real sports insight — and Shae brings all of that and more. I’ve seen her command the desk with poise and passion every time she’s hosted. She’s the real deal, and I’m thrilled to have her officially join the team." Shae Cornette, sports host: “I feel ready to step into this role and know I can add to the already successful brand that First Take is. From my days in radio to hosting SportsCenter and now First Take, my journey at ESPN has been one of growth, challenge, and opportunity. First Take’s energy, perspective and passion represents everything I love about sports, and I’m excited to bring more of that to the debate desk every weekday morning."

A Look Back at the 'First Take' Debate Desk

Shae Cornette joins a distinguished list of moderators who have been tasked with keeping the fiery debates between Stephen A. Smith and his counterparts on track. The role of moderator has been a crucial third chair on the show for over a decade.

The show, originally called Cold Pizza , was rebranded as First Take in 2007. The modern debate format began to take shape with Jay Crawford as moderator and Skip Bayless as the primary debater, with Stephen A. Smith eventually becoming his permanent sparring partner.

, was rebranded as in 2007. The modern debate format began to take shape with Jay Crawford as moderator and Skip Bayless as the primary debater, with Stephen A. Smith eventually becoming his permanent sparring partner. When the show moved from Bristol to New York City in 2012, Cari Champion took over the moderator's chair, where she remained until 2015.

Molly Qerim succeeded Champion in 2015 and had the longest tenure in the role, hosting for nearly a decade and overseeing the show's transition from the Skip Bayless era to its current format with a rotating cast of debaters opposite Stephen A. Smith.

The hiring of Cornette marks the first permanent moderator change for the show in many years, signaling a new chapter for one of ESPN's most successful franchises.

