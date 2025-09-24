Former NFL Quarterback Drew Brees to Make Weekly Appearances on "First Take"

The former NFL star finished a 15 year career in 2021.

First Take, one of ESPN’s premier NFL shows, got a star studded addition to its lineup this year, as the sports network recently reached an agreement with former NFL Quarterback Drew Brees.

ESPN has announced that they recently reached an agreement with NFL Quarterback Drew Brees that will see the football star appear on the network's morning debate show First Take .

. Brees made his first appearance on the show yesterday, September 23rd, joining as an NFL contributor for the current football season.

He will continue to make regular Tuesday appearances on the series.

Brees will continue to sit alongside prominent personalities, including Stephen A. Smith, NFL MVP Cam Newton, Chris “Mad Dog" Russo, and more.

First Take airs weekdays 10AM-12PM ET only on ESPN.

David Roberts, Executive Vice President, Executive Editor, Sports News and Entertainment at ESPN: “ First Take is built on smart, purposeful debate, and Drew elevates that in a big way with his ability to break down the game while challenging different viewpoints. He provides the show with another unique voice debating the biggest storylines across the NFL."

Drew Brees: "First Take is a show with such passion and energy for sports. I'm excited to play part in that while sharing my perspective with fans alongside Stephen A. Smith and the rest of the group."

The Sound of the 2025-26 NFL Season:

This year, ESPN has tapped rapper Saweetie to help soundtrack the NFL season.

Serving as the first-ever female music curator for Monday Night Football , she will hand-pick tracks for select MNF games, promotional spots, live telecasts, and Monday Night Countdown.

, she will hand-pick tracks for select games, promotional spots, live telecasts, and Monday Night Countdown. To celebrate her role, ESPN hosted a special Red Nail Bar pop-up

