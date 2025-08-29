Saweetie's Historic Touchdown: ESPN Monday Night Football's First Female Music Curator

Plus, a special pop-up experience to celebrate Saweetie's upcoming NFL soundscape.

This year’s NFL season, ESPN’s Monday Night Football has tapped recording artist Saweetie to serve as the show’s first-ever female music curator.

What’s Happening:

ESPN has announced that rapper Saweetie will be curating this NFL’s season's sound on Monday Night Football.

Serving as the program’s first ever female music curator, the musician will hand-pick tracks for select ESPN MNF games, promotional spots, live telecasts, and Monday Night Countdown.

To celebrate Saweetie’s game-day hits, ESPN will bring a special one-day-only pop-up nail salon to New York City on Saturday, September 6th.

Taking place at 21 Green Street, fans will be able to get football inspired nail designs and gear just ahead of the MNF season kick off on September 8th.

As the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears face off, Saweetie’s hit song “Pressure" will be used in the Week 1 creative.

In previous years J Balvin (2024), Timbaland and Justin Timberlake (2023), Marshmello (2022), Drake (2021), DJ Khaled (2020), and Diplo (2019) served as music curators for Monday Night Football.

What They’re Saying:

Saweetie, Recording Artist and 2025 ESPN MNF Music Curator: “Football has always been in my blood, so I’m beyond grateful to be the first female curator for Monday Night Football on ESPN. Pull up to the NYC pop-up on Sept. 6 and get icy—fresh nails included—before the NFL season kicks off."

Curtis Friends, Vice President of Sports Marketing at ESPN: "Bringing Saweetie into the fold as our Monday Night Football music curator is more than the tracks themselves – she has that energy, persona and cultural impact that resonates with the game. This pop-up nail salon shows why because now we can bring her creativity and passion for nails to life in a fresh, fun way that has fans ready for Monday Night Football on ESPN."

Football Season Additions:

ESPN’s popular morning show Get Up , hosted by Mike Greenberg, is set to host two of the newest rising stars in sports entertainment.

, hosted by Mike Greenberg, is set to host two of the newest rising stars in sports entertainment. Bussin’ with the Boys podcast hosts, brand owners, and former NFL players Taylor Lewan and Will Compton are set to make regular appearances on the popular program throughout ESPN’s NFL season coverage.

podcast hosts, brand owners, and former NFL players Taylor Lewan and Will Compton are set to make regular appearances on the popular program throughout ESPN’s NFL season coverage. In addition to Get Up, the pair will make guest appearances on SportsCenter and other ESPN network programs.

the pair will make guest appearances on and other ESPN network programs. You can read more here

