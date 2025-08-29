"Bussin' With the Boys" Hits ESPN: Taylor Lewan and Will Compton to Appear Alongside Mike Greenberg on "Get Up" this Football Season

The former NFL players will also appear on "SportsCenter" and other ESPN programming.

Two of the newest voices in sports media are set to join Mike Greenberg this football season in ESPN’s hit morning show Get Up.

What’s Happening:

ESPN’s upcoming Football season just got a bit more interesting!

As the season ramps up, the sports network has announced that former NFL players and podcasters Taylor Lewan and Will Compton will join Mike Greenberg on Get Up .

The pair, who have become known off the field for their brand Bussin' With The Boys, will make appearances on the early morning show throughout the upcoming football season.

Lewan and Compton will also make appearances across other ESPN platforms, including SportsCenter and other ESPN studio content.

and other ESPN studio content. Beginning in 2018, Get Up quickly made itself a mainstay on the sports network, which now calls the new Walt Disney Company’s New York headquarters their home.

Bussin' With the Boys is an independent podcast that features fun, heartfelt, and exclusive conversations about the NFL.

is an independent podcast that features fun, heartfelt, and exclusive conversations about the NFL. Originally launching in 2019 under Barstool Sports, the show went independent this year with the help of a sponsorship with FanDuel.

What They’re Saying:

Burke Magnus, President of Content at ESPN: “What Taylor and Will have built with Bussin’ With The Boys is impressive, and it’s clear to us they know how to connect with fans. Their energy and chemistry will be great additions to the roster of personalities across ESPN content, especially alongside Greeny and the Get Up crew. We’re excited for them to bring their perspective to our platforms this football season."

Burke Magnus, President of Content at ESPN: "What Taylor and Will have built with Bussin' With The Boys is impressive, and it's clear to us they know how to connect with fans. Their energy and chemistry will be great additions to the roster of personalities across ESPN content, especially alongside Greeny and the Get Up crew. We're excited for them to bring their perspective to our platforms this football season."

Taylor Lewan and Will Compton: "We're fired up to join our new teammates at ESPN this fall. We've always said we're just two guys who love ball and love telling stories, and now we get to bring Bussin' With The Boys to the biggest stage in sports. Whether it's breaking down plays or bringing the locker room to life, we're here to entertain, share our takes, and have some fun along the way."

SEC Personalities:

As ESPN prepares for the college football season, the sports network has re-signed several sports personalities for SEC Network’s upcoming programming.

Back in 2014, ESPN teamed up with the Southeastern Conference to create a new network dedicated to televising hundreds of SEC games across their 22 sports.

Titled the SEC Network, the network provides in-depth analysis and storytelling within the world of college athletics.

Including re-signers Cole Cubelic, Chris Doering, Roman Harper, Alyssa Lang, Jordan Rodgers, Matt Stinchcomb, and Benjamin Watson and returning personality Gene Chizik, you can read more about the new contracts here

