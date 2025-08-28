Cam Newton Returns to ESPN's "First Take" with Multi-Year Deal

ESPN announces a new multi-year deal with former NFL MVP Cam Newton, who will expand his role on the network's signature morning debate show, First Take.

What's Happening:

Cam Newton will bring his distinctive voice and sports knowledge to the daily discussions on First Take , joining a lineup that includes host Molly Qerim, featured commentator Stephen A. Smith, and Chris "Mad Dog" Russo.

His return to the show is scheduled for Thursday, August 28, during a live broadcast at Norfolk State University as part of the First Take HBCU tour.

HBCU tour. First Take airs on ESPN weekdays from 10 a.m. to Noon ET.

What They’re Saying:

David Roberts, Executive Vice President, Executive Editor, Sports News and Entertainment at ESPN: “Cam Newton is a unique talent who is authentically himself, and that’s a key ingredient for success on First Take. Cam is also an ultimate team player. All of us at ESPN look forward to watching Cam create a strong connection with his teammates and our fans."

Cam Newton, former NFL MVP: “I am excited to be back with the First Take team and share my voice on all things sports. This is an incredible opportunity for me to connect with fans and bring my passion and knowledge to a show I’ve always admired."

The Importance of HBCUs in Sports and Beyond

Beyond the television studio, this new deal and the surrounding HBCU tour highlight the significant and growing relationship between major sports media and Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

ESPN's First Take has a history of visiting HBCU campuses

The shows create a bridge between mainstream sports commentary and the rich legacy of HBCU sports, which have produced legendary athletes and coaches across various sports.

