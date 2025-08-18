HBCUs Get Ready for a First Take-over from ESPN

The popular ESPN debate show will broadcast live from four iconic HBCU campuses and events this fall, celebrating culture, community, and college football.

ESPN’s premier morning show, First Take, is taking its show on the road this fall, announcing its most extensive tour of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to date, bringing the energy of Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim directly to the students, alumni, and fans.

What’s Happening:

The fall television schedule is getting a major dose of HBCU spirit as First Take announces its on-site broadcast plans.

This marks the show's largest HBCU fall tour to date, with four can't-miss stops planned.

The 2025 First Take HBCU Tour includes: Norfolk State University: Thursday, Aug. 28 Amazon Magic City Classic presented by Coca-Cola: Friday, Oct. 24 Delaware State University: Wednesday, Oct. 29 Bethune-Cookman University: Thursday, Nov. 20

HBCU Tour includes: This continues a tradition that First Take began in 2019, which has included visits to Winston-Salem State University (Smith’s alma mater), Florida A&M, Howard University, and Tennessee State University, among others.

began in 2019, which has included visits to Winston-Salem State University (Smith’s alma mater), Florida A&M, Howard University, and Tennessee State University, among others. Fans can tune in to all the action on ESPN, weekdays from 10 a.m. to Noon ET.

This news comes just ahead of ESPN's landmark direct-to-consumer launch on August 21, which will offer fans a new, enhanced ESPN App with its full suite of networks and services.

Spotlight on the Stops

The tour begins at Norfolk State University in Virginia, where the Spartans open their season against Towson. The broadcast will coincide with the head coaching debut of NFL legend and 2025 College Football Hall of Fame inductee, Michael Vick.

First Take will head to Legion

will head to The show will visit one of the nation's oldest HBCUs, Delaware State University, established in 1891. The broadcast will build excitement for the Hornets' game against Norfolk State at Lincoln Financial Field.

The tour concludes in Daytona, Florida, at Bethune-Cookman University, founded by the iconic Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune. The show will be on campus just before the Wildcats face their archrivals, Florida A&M, in their annual classic.

More Than a Game: The Rich Legacy of HBCU Football

First Take 's commitment to spotlighting HBCUs demonstrates the profound cultural institution that is HBCU football. For decades, these programs have been pillars of their communities and a crucial pipeline of talent to the professional ranks.

's commitment to spotlighting HBCUs demonstrates the profound cultural institution that is HBCU football. For decades, these programs have been pillars of their communities and a crucial pipeline of talent to the professional ranks. Before the full integration of the NFL and major college football programs, HBCUs were the premier destination for Black athletes. Legendary coaches like Eddie Robinson at Grambling State and Jake Gaither at Florida A&M built dynasties and mentored generations of young men.

The list of Pro Football Hall of Famers from HBCUs includes some of the greatest players of all time, such as Jerry Rice (Mississippi Valley State), Walter Payton (Jackson State), Michael Strahan (Texas Southern), Shannon Sharpe (Savannah State), and Mel Blount (Southern University).

In recent years, HBCU sports have experienced a significant resurgence in national attention. The "Prime Effect," sparked by Deion Sanders' successful tenure as head coach at Jackson State, brought unprecedented media coverage, top-tier recruits, and a renewed sense of pride and possibility to HBCU athletics.

First Take's tour continues to build on this modern momentum.

More ESPN NEWS: