Spike Lee’s Documentary About Colin Kaepernick No Longer Moving Forward at ESPN
The long in development project about the controversial former NFL quarterback has been canned.
An eight-part documentary about former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is no longer moving forward at ESPN.
What’s Happening:
- Back in 2022, acclaimed director Spike Lee signed on to direct a documentary film about Colin Kaepernick and the last five years of his career.
- We’ve heard nothing about the documentary since, and that’s because it is no longer moving forward. NBC Sports revealed that the project had been canceled, with Lee saying “it’s not coming out. That’s all I can say."
- In a statement, ESPN confirmed Lee’s comments, stating “ESPN, Colin Kaepernick and Spike Lee have collectively decided to no longer proceed with this project as a result of certain creative differences."
- Reports last year indicated such creative disagreements between Kaepernick and Lee over the direction of the project.
- Kaepernick had a controversial career with the NFL, mainly stirred after he was spotted sitting during the national anthem before a preseason game as a protest against the treatment of minorities by law enforcement. The incident led to the end of his NFL career that year.
- In 2020, Disney signed an overall first-look deal with Kaepernick and his production company, Ra Vision Media.
- Lee, on the other hand, has had a prolific career, writing and directing such classics as Do the Right Thing, Malcolm X, BlacKkKlansman and Da 5 Bloods.
