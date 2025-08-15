ESPN’s "The Kingdom" — Inside the Kansas City Chiefs’ NFL Quest for History

The Kingdom pulls viewers straight into one of the most ambitious storylines in modern sports: the Kansas City Chiefs’ quest for an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl. While ESPN aired the first two episodes, the full six-hour series is now streaming on Disney+, and it’s already clear this is more than just a season highlight reel.

The series blends present-day drama with a rich historical lens. As director Kristen Lappas told ESPN Front Row:

“Any time you have the opportunity to embed with a team as they try to make history, you jump at it. But what made the Chiefs especially compelling was that there was this relevant present-day narrative, but also the fascinating origin story of the franchise and its founder Lamar Hunt… That blending of past and present along with the interweaving of deeper personal stories of key characters was something that really excited our entire filmmaking team."

Episode 1 – History, Inches, and Grit

The debut episode dives into the Chiefs’ origins, tracing Lamar Hunt’s visionary role in shaping modern football - pioneering the two-point conversion, pushing for revenue sharing, and even advocating for player names on jerseys. After being denied an NFL expansion team, Hunt founded the AFL, sparking a rivalry that eventually brought his Dallas Texans to Kansas City, where they became a cornerstone franchise.

From history, the episode shifts to the grind of the present day including Andy Reid’s demanding training camp and Patrick Mahomes’ season-opening vow: “I don’t want to have any regrets." And very quickly we are reminded of just how challenging their goal was as the Chiefs open their campaign with a razor-thin win, saved when an opponent’s toe lands just out of bounds on a would-be game-winning touchdown.

This first episode also gives a peek at Mahomes’ development including his baseball roots including his determination as a kid to hit balls over the fence during the 2000 World Series when his father pitched for the Mets - a persistence that feels like a preview of the competitor he would become. But the journey to the Super Bowl is long and the Chiefs very quickly had a number of injuries to adjust to by Week 2, running back Isiah Pacheco, described as the “heart of the team," suffers a broken bone. And the episode concludes with the week 4 matchup where Mahomes accidentally injures receiver Rashee Rice.

These early season challenges bring to mind Coach Reid’s quote earlier in the episode: Everything isn't roses in anybody's life or you wouldn't be able to appreciate the roses.

Episode 2 – “Don’t Judge"

The second episode is anchored by a small notecard in Reid’s office: “Don’t Judge." This hour focuses on Reid’s life, leadership, and belief in redemption. His wife shares the challenges of their early marriage, constant travel, moving from city to city, and the family’s guiding mantra: “You bloom where you are planted."

The tone is more somber, with a viewer discretion warning for sensitive topics including self-harm and suicide. In 2012, Reid lost his son to an accidental drug overdose while with the Philadelphia Eagles, and later that same year, the Chiefs endured a tragedy when a player killed his girlfriend before taking his own life at the team facility. Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt recalls hiring Reid after that season as “when the healing came."

That theme of healing extends to the return of Kareem Hunt, cut from the team in 2018 after a domestic violence incident. Reid stayed in touch, and with Rice injured, the Chiefs brought Hunt back. Hunt admits he wouldn’t have played for any coach other than Reid. The episode reinforces Reid’s commitment to meeting players where they are, not just as athletes, but as people striving to be better.

Why You Should Watch

Through its first two episodes, The Kingdom delivers a rare combination of behind-the-scenes access, emotional storytelling, and football history. It’s about the grind for greatness, yes, but also about the people - players, coaches, and families - who carry the weight of that pursuit.

If you think you know the Kansas City Chiefs, this series will show you there’s more to the story. All six episodes are now streaming on Disney+, and it’s worth watching in full to experience the triumphs, heartbreaks, and human moments that define this historic run.