Spike Lee to Direct Upcoming Colin Kaepernick Documentary

Spike Lee has signed on to direct a documentary film about Colin Kaepernick and the last five years of his career. The feature is the first joint venture between ESPN Film and Ra Vision Media.
What’s Happening:
- In the summer of 2020, ESPN Films announced an overall first look deal with former NFL star Colin Kaepernick and his production company Ra Vision Media.
- Today, the studio has revealed that Spike Lee will direct an upcoming multi-part documentary telling the story of Kaepernick’s journey.
- The documentary will be the first time that the football star turned activist shares a first-person account of his experience. As part of this project, he’ll work closely with Lee who will, “use extensive new interviews and a vast never-before-seen archive to help Kaepernick tell his story from his perspective.”
- The documentary will be executive produced by ESPN Films and produced by 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks.
- Additionally, Kaepernick is partnering with former ESPN television personality Jemele Hill, who serves as a producer on the project.
- Details on the project will be announced at a later date.