Disney Announces Overall First-Look Deal with Colin Kaepernick

Disney has announced an overall first-look deal with Colin Kaepernick and his production company, Ra Vision Media. The first project will be a docuseries focusing on Kapernick’s own story and will feature a never-before-seen archive of the past five years.

What’s happening:

The Walt Disney Company has made an overall first-look deal with Colin Kaepernick’s production arm Ra Vision Media.

The partnership will focus on telling scripted and unscripted stories that explore race, social injustice and the quest for equity and will provide a new platform to showcase the work of Black and Brown directors and producers.

The first-look deal will extend across all Walt Disney Platforms including: Walt Disney Television ESPN Hulu Pixar The Undefeated

Kaepernick will work closely with The Undefeated, which is expanding its portfolio across Disney, to develop stories from the perspective of Black and Brown communities.

Kaepernick’s Upcoming Project:

The first project in development as part of this deal is an exclusive docuseries chronicling Kaepernick’s journey.

It will feature extensive new interviews and a never-before-seen archive that explores the last five years. In this docuseries, Kaepernick will tell his story from his perspective.

The project will be executive produced by ESPN’s Libby Geist, Kevin Merida and Connor Schell.

Additionally, Kaepernick has enlisted the help of Jemele Hill, as a producer on the project.

Further details will be announced.

